April 30 Terry Duffy, executive chairman of CME
Group, said on Monday that commodities costs will stay
high and predicted an expansion in natural gas use after a drop
in prices.
"Commodity prices have been at highs for several years, and
there's no reason for them to go down right now," he told
Reuters on the sidelines of the Milken Institute Global
Conference in Los Angeles.
Duffy's outlook came as global food costs have started
increasing again after a temporary pause. He tempered an earlier
statement made in a panel discussion at the conference that
commodity prices will increase.
World Bank food price data issued last week showed the cost
of food rose 8 percent between December and March, a turnaround
from a decline in the previous four months.
Soybean futures on Friday reached nearly a four-year high on
strong demand from China, the world's top importer of the
oilseed.
Demand for soybeans, largely crushed into soymeal that is
used to feed livestock, has increased in countries such as China
to meet the demand of an expanding middle class that is
consuming more meat.
"Food is at an utmost demand." Duffy said. "It's diet
changes throughout the world, including China, but you also have
to remember that these are perishable products that you put in
the ground."
Duffy predicted growth in the natural gas industry after
prices recently dropped to 10-year lows. He said improvements in
technology would put the focus on natural gas as an energy
source, instead of on biofuels or wind power.
"I think we are going to continue to convert this country
into a natural gas operation," he said. "We've never had an
energy policy... When we do have an energy policy, we throw it
at ethanol or wind technologies that are completely
inefficient."