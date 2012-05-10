May 10 Fears of a return of El Nino, the weather phenomenon that can bring drought and floods to parts of the world, is triggering worries about the impact on crops such as rice, palm oil, sugar, coffee and rubber.

El Nino can cause above average rains in northern Peru and Bolivia, drought in Southeast Asia, Australia, India and northeast Brazil, cyclones in the central Pacific and stormy weather in the southern and western United States.

The worst El Nino on record in 1997/98 killed over 2,000 people and caused property damage estimated at $33 billion.

Here are some of the important commodities affected by the weather anomaly.

GRAINS, OILSEEDS

* El Nino, which can bring wet weather in the United States, may affect corn and wheat during the planting season and could ignite a rally in prices.

* Cash corn prices are at or near seasonal record highs in many areas of the United States, the world's largest producer and exporter, on thin physical supplies after farmers hold tight to see what grain they have left from last season's harvest

* Additional corn purchases by China, the world's second-largest consumer, could tighten U.S. old-crop supply, already expected to hit a 16-year low by the end of the marketing year. China's corn imports are likely to jump almost 60 percent in the year to September 2013.

* Thailand, the world's biggest rice producer, has entered the rainy season, but a change in the weather pattern could harm the crop after some rice fields were damaged by the dry season. The Thai Meteorological Department has forecast a short dry spell in June.

* The Agriculture Ministry expects Thailand to produce around 24 million tonnes of paddy from the main 2012/13 crop.

* Some analysts see a 50-50 percent chance of El Nino developing in Southeast Asia, which may cut palm oil output in World No.2 producer Malaysia next year if the weather phenomenon strikes in the second half of 2012.

* In main producer Indonesia, the impact could be minimum due to younger trees and improved seedlings. Crude palm oil output in Indonesia is expected to climb 6 percent to 25 million tonnes this year due to rising plantation areas, according to the Indonesian Palm Oil Association.

* India may experience El Nino during the June-September monsoon season, which could impact yields in the world's second-biggest producer of rice and wheat. India is also the world's top vegetable oil importer.

* Last month, India's weather office forecast average monsoon rains, erasing the possibility of a drought for third straight year.

* In 2009, El Nino turned Indian monsoon rains patchy, leading to the worst drought in nearly four decades. A full blown El Nino could result in lower production of summer crops such as rice, sugarcane and oilseeds.

SOFT COMMODITIES

* Vietnam and Indonesia, the world's top robusta producers, account for nearly a fifth of the world's total coffee crop. The weather in Vietnam has been favourable ahead of the next harvest in October.

* In Indonesia, the harvest may peak in June, but the high bean premiums suggest the current crop is also problematic. Heavy rains damaged the 2011 crop, causing a severe supply shortage that sent premiums to all-time highs of $550 to London futures.

"In Asia, the crop that could be affected could be cocoa and coffee in Indonesia," said Lynette Tan, an analyst with Phillip Futures in Singapore.

"However, I think this could be helpful for the crop because I think cocoa and coffee have been suffering from too much rain. Some sun might be good for Asian crops at the moment."

* In Brazil, the world's largest coffee producer, the crop faces a smaller risk of frost this year due to the likelihood of an El Nino weather anomaly, which will bring higher-than-normal rains and moisture to the coffee belt. With higher humidity, comes a lower likelihood of frost.

* Indonesia, which accounts for about 10 percent of global cocoa output, is the world's third-largest producer after the Ivory Coast and Ghana. Indonesia is battling disease and adverse weather conditions that have hampered cocoa supplies for years. [ID:ID:nL4E8EE4V1]

* Despite the possibility of an El Nino-induced dry spell, Thailand sees little disruption to sugar cane production. The world's second-largest sugar exporter after Brazil could produce a record 10 million tonnes of sugar in the current year.

* A prolonged drought triggered by El Nino could curb natural rubber output in Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia, which account for 70 percent of global production.

* No weather anomaly has been reported in China so far, but El Nino in 2009/2010 was blamed for the severe drought in the southwest provinces, the country's largest sugar and coffee growing area as well as floods in provinces along the Yangtze River, the major rice and cotton growing areas.

MINERALS

Coal output in Indonesia, the world's top thermal coal exporter, could benefit from the dry weather this year.

Coal output in Indonesia, the world's top thermal coal exporter, could benefit from the dry weather this year.

"We're still sticking with the same number because even though for the first three months, four months, we're a bit behind, we're expecting a dryer summer and the production is going to be leveling to about 370 million tonnes," said Bob Kamandanu, chairman of the Indonesian Coal Mining Association