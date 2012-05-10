(Corrects links to stories in box)
* Early forecasts indicate return of El Nino weather pattern
* Fingers crossed for China's corn; Australia dry
* Malaysia could see lower palm oil output next year
* India so far safe with forecast of normal monsoon
By Naveen Thukral and Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, May 10 A return of the El Nino
weather pattern may threaten food output in Asia, the world's
top producer of rice and palm oil, but drier conditions in some
areas could also benefit crops such as coffee and cocoa and keep
global prices in check.
With memories of the devastating El Nino in the late 1990s
still fresh in their minds, farmers are braced for the return of
the weather anomaly, which can bring drought in some places and
heavy storms in others.
Although forecasters say it is too early to say whether a
full-blown El Nino is on the way, several models in Australia
and India show warming of the Pacific Ocean after two straight
years of La Nina that resulted in excessive rainfall.
"We are relatively bullish on a number of markets in Q4 of
this year because of seasonality and if we start seeing dry
weather concerns affecting the market, it is going to amplify
that bullishness," said Abah Ofon, commodities analyst at
Standard Chartered in Singapore.
Ofon singled out soybeans, palm oil and sugar.
Malaysia and Indonesia account for almost 90 percent of the
world's palm oil supplies, while most of the world's rice is
exported from Asia. The region also accounts for nearly 40
percent of wheat production and the bulk of natural rubber
output.
Thailand, the world's biggest rice exporter, is also the
world's second-largest sugar exporter after Brazil.
La Nina, which has brought excessive rains in Australia,
caused a severe drought earlier this year in Brazil and
Argentina, the world's leading soybean suppliers, lifting U.S.
soy futures to a near four-year peak last week.
This year El Nino could exactly do the opposite.
"If you have El Nino here there will be typically more rain
in North America which is favourable for summer crop
development," said one Melbourne-based commodity analyst.
El Nino, which means "little boy" in Spanish, is driven by
an abnormal warming of the eastern Pacific Ocean. It can create
havoc in weather patterns across the Asia-Pacific region.
The last severe El Nino in 1998 killed more than 2,000
people and caused billions of dollars in damage to crops,
infrastructure and mines in Australia and other parts of Asia.
La Nina is less famous and less destructive than El Nino,
which has the opposite effect of warming the waters of the
Pacific.
SPOOK MARKETS
"Early talk of El Nino weather could spook the market and
trigger panic demand should this weather risk crystallise," said
Ofon at Standard Chartered, referring to the sugar market which
is at a 20-month low due to ample global supply.
But coffee and cocoa could thrive this year after being hit
by heavy rains last year. Vietnam and Indonesia, the world's top
robusta producers, account for nearly a fifth of the world's
coffee crop. Indonesia accounts for 10 percent of global cocoa
output.
In Brazil, the world's largest coffee producer, the crop
faces a smaller risk of frost this year because of the
likelihood of El Nino, which brings higher-than-normal rains and
moisture to the coffee belt.
EARLY DRYNESS IN AUSTRALIA
Australia's weather bureau said models indicate the tropical
Pacific Ocean may continue to warm over the next six months.
"All the models are consistently warming up," said Andrew
Watkins, manager of climate prediction at the Australian Bureau
of Meteorology. "Given what we see at the moment, going beyond
July, there is probably equal likelihood of neutral or El Nino
conditions at this stage."
Malaysia, the world's second-largest palm oil producer,
could see lower production in 2013 if the El Nino results in
poor rainfall.
"There is a 50-50 percent chance of El Nino developing, if
that happens in the second half of 2012, we should see Malaysian
production falling next year," said Ling Ah Hong, an agronomist
with Ganling in Malaysia. "I would project at least a 10 percent
decline in Malaysian palm oil production in 2013 in that case."
In Australia, farmers are already facing dry weather which
is delaying wheat planting.
"Southeast Australia has been quite dry and it is a bit of a
concern," said one analyst. "If we had El Nino it will certainly
result in below average rainfall for the growing season for
winter crops, predominantly wheat, barley and canola."
Chinese authorities are keeping their fingers crossed as
farmers gear up to plant the world's second-largest corn crop.
Adverse weather could boost U.S. corn futures, with China
emerging as a key importer in recent years.
In India, where farmers are banking on another near-record
rice crop to keep the momentum of exports, forecasters are
predicting a normal monsoon season.
"An absence of El Nino in the first half of the monsoon
season helps planting of summer crops and also aids initial
growth stages," said S. Raghuraman, a New Delhi-based analyst.
"Initial forecast of India's weather office rules out the
possibility of a drought year as the monsoon rains are expected
to be average."
Thailand has entered the rainy season, but a change in the
weather pattern could harm the crop after some rice fields were
damaged in the dry season. The Thai Meteorological Department
sees a short dry spell in June.
"There were some rice planning areas outside the irrigated
areas that were destroyed during the dry season that ended in
April," said Somchai Baimuang deputy director of the nation's
meteorological department. "But there were minimal damage."
(Additional reporting by Colin Colin Packham in SYDNEY,
Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat in BANGKOK, Ho Binh Minh in HANOI,
Niu Shuping in BEIJING, Niluksi Koswanage in KUALA LUMPUR, Yee
Kiat in SINGAPORE and Ratnajyoti Dutta in NEW DELHI)