* Gold forecasts stay as no significant Fed tapering seen
* Copper, iron ore least preferred over 12 months
* Most preferred include lead, zinc, palladium
NEW YORK, July 24 Goldman Sachs is
sticking to its average forecast of $1,413 for an ounce of gold
this year as it does not see sharp reductions in U.S. Federal
Reserve stimulus, after fears of such cuts drove bullion prices
to near three-year lows recently.
In a note issued on Wednesday, Goldman said it also expected
gold to average $1,165 an ounce in 2014 as previously forecast,
although the price could reach $1,050 by the year-end.
The spot price of gold traded around $1,319 at 3:40
pm. EDT (1940 GMT). The market is down 20 percent on the year
after a selloff last month sparked by Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke's announcement of plans to curtail the central bank's
monthly bond purchases of $85 billion. The Fed stimulus has
fueled much of the highs in gold prices since 2010.
While gold has rebounded from a near three-year low of
$1,180.71 hit on June 28 after Bernanke assured that any
stimulus tapering would not be disruptive, many see the market
dropping further down the road.
Goldman said it expected gold to actually trade lower at
times than the averages forecast for this year and 2014.
"Specifically, we expect gold prices to trade around $1,300
until year-end given our economists' expectation for lackluster
growth near term," Goldman said.
But the market's downside was also expected to be muted by
the Fed's renewed position on stimulus cutbacks, it said.
"Recent communication by Fed officials has emphasized that
the overall level of monetary accommodation will not be reduced
significantly," Goldman said.
Goldman said its "least preferred commodities" in the next
12-month period were copper and iron ore. Its most preferred,
relative to spot prices, included lead, zinc, palladium and hard
coking coal.
The outlook for copper and iron ore came as came as top
metals buyer China continued to report data indicating a
slowdown in its massive manufacturing sector.
"I think they (Goldman) are correct in saying that we
probably will see weaker supply demand equation for the base
metals than might have been thought previously," said Bill
O'Neill, partner of New Jersey-based commodities investment firm
LOGIC Advisors.
"Clearly, we have markets like aluminum, which is in
oversupply."
Goldman cut its forecast for aluminium to $1,866 a
tonne this year from $2,050. For 2014, the forecast was reduced
to $1,950 from a previous estimate of $2,050.
Its projection for nickel dropped to $14,821 a tonne
in 2013, from $16,625. For next year, the forecast was revised
to $14,750 from $17,000.
Goldman's platinum price forecast for 2013 fell to
$1,483 an ounce from $1,575. For next year, it anticipated the
price at $1,463, versus an earlier estimate for $1,600.
In palladium, the outlook fell to $743 an ounce this
year from $781. For 2014, Goldman forecast $795 an ounce, down
from $925 an ounce previously.
With lead, the Wall Street bank dropped its forecast
to $2,098 a tonne from a previous $2,163. For 2014, its estimate
fell to $2,225 from $2,338.
In zinc, Goldman cut its forecast to $1,900 a tonne
from $2,103 a tonne. For next year, its expectation was for
$2,050 a tonne versus a previous $2,175 a tonne.