NEW YORK Aug 7 The former president of a New
York-based commodities investment pool pleaded guilty on Friday
to engaging in a scheme to fraudulently raise $1.3 million from
investors, pocketing $700,000 with his business partner.
Michael James Seward, who had been a principal at the
now-defunct SK Madison Commodities LLC, pleaded guilty in
Manhattan federal court to conspiracy to commit securities,
commodities and wire fraud.
"I knew what I was doing was unlawful," Seward said in
court.
The plea came just over a year after federal authorities
announced criminal charges against Seward, 36, and his business
partner, Yan Kaziyev, who had a month earlier in June 2014
pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.
Under a plea agreement, Seward agreed not to appeal any
sentence at or below 4-3/4 years in prison. He also agreed to
forfeit $200,000 and pay $750,000 in restitution. Sentencing is
scheduled for Nov. 13.
Prosecutors under Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said
that from July 2011 to May 2013, Seward and Kaziyev convinced
over 20 people to invest $1.3 million in their unregistered
commodities pool. A commodities pool is an enterprise in which
funds contributed by a number of people are combined for use in
the futures and commodities trading markets.
Prosecutors said Seward and Kaziyev lured the investors by
inflating their pool's profits and lying about how money would
be used, including for a nonexistent investment in an Internet
social media company.
They then misappropriated for their own benefit and others
working for them about $700,000, the indictment said.
When regulators in 2013 began questioning their withdrawals
from SK Madison's accounts, Seward and Kaziyev said the sums
reflected "commissions" earned from trades, when in fact they
were not, prosecutors said.
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission filed a
lawsuit in 2014 and won a default judgment directing SK Madison,
Seward and Kaziyev to pay a $2.49 million civil fine and $1.04
million in restitution. More than $500,000 of funds in the pool
had been previously frozen.
The case is U.S. v. Seward, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 14-cr-00482.
