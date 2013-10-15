* Greater potential for tactical active management
* Dispersion increasing as risk on/risk off recedes
* Chinese demand growth unlikely to be repeated
By Claire Milhench
LONDON, Oct 15 This year is likely to be make or
break for commodity funds as supply and demand fundamentals gain
the upper hand in driving prices following five years of dismal
performance determined mainly by economic factors.
The resurgence of fundamentals should, in theory, make it
easier for active managers with specialist knowledge and skills
to deliver decent returns, but this change may not turn out to
be the panacea that they had hoped for.
For Ric Deverell, head of commodities research at Credit
Suisse, the problem is that leading commodities buyer China is
unlikely to repeat its accelerated growth rates of the 2000s.
"It's very improbable we'll see 30 percent export growth
again," Deverell said at the World Commodities Week conference
in London last week. "My suspicion is that we've already had the
rebound."
Kevin Norrish, head of commodities research at Barclays
Capital, said that without the same kind of dramatic growth in
Chinese commodity demand, long-only investment returns would
continue to be lower than in the last decade.
"You're unlikely to get very big directional price moves. It
will be much more difficult to get a long-only return, and a lot
more flexibility will be required," he warned.
From the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008 until this
year, commodity markets were buffeted by economic factors such
as central bank money printing and fears over a break-up of the
euro zone.
This created an environment in which commodity price
movements became more correlated to other markets and each
other.
Caught out by the risk-on/risk-off trading of generalist
investors, active commodity managers performed badly as a group.
Investors voted with their feet, leading to some
high-profile closures such as Clive Capital.
Active commodity managers have hankered for a return to
fundamentals in the hope it would cure all ills.
Research presented at World Commodities Week by Michael
Haigh, global head of commodities research at Societe Generale
Corporate & Investment Banking, suggests that commodity prices
are again being driven more by fundamentals than external
factors.
The bank found that 10 years ago fundamentals explained 80
to 90 percent of the movements in Brent crude oil futures prices
, and the dollar explained most of the remainder.
The collapse of Lehman in September 2008 changed this. From
that point, economic factors explained 60 percent of price
movements and fundamentals only 30 to 40 percent.
With the onset of the Libyan civil war in 2012, fundamentals
reasserted themselves, and they now explain 73 percent of Brent
price movements, according to SocGen's model.
It's a similar picture in base metals, where the role of
fundamentals diminished post-Lehman for copper and aluminium
prices but staged a resurgence in the summer this year. By early
October, fundamentals explained 74 percent of copper price
movements and 88 percent of aluminium price movements.
"Fundamentals are now driving commodity markets at a level
we haven't seen in five years," Haigh said.
DISPERSION INCREASES
In addition, commodities are no longer moving together.
Dispersion has increased across the complex and within
sub-sectors, Haigh said. This should allow manager skill and
specialist knowledge to come to the fore.
"De-correlated markets provide greater opportunities for
those managers who really know what they're doing," said Tim
Edwards, director of index investment strategy at S&P Dow Jones
Indices.
"Over the past few years it didn't matter if you knew your
market, you needed to have the right opinion on what the U.S.
government was going to do or the Fed. When that dynamic ends,
there is, at least in theory, a greater potential for tactical
active management."
But managers such as Kurt Billick, chief investment officer
of San Francisco-based Bocage Capital, said the opportunities on
offer would prove less profitable as the demand shocks driven by
the rapid industrialisation of China are over.
"It's more difficult to make money in bear markets than bull
markets, and we're clearly in a structural bear market for
commodities," he said.
"There is alpha to be generated, but the scale of that alpha
will be much smaller," he added.
Hedge fund managers are supposed to be able to generate
returns in a down market by going short, but few have experience
in managing commodities under bearish fundamentals for a length
of time.
"Most commodity investors who are active today grew up in
the bull market of the 2000s; there are very few dinosaurs who
date back to the 1990s," Billick said.