* Sharpest drop in managed money net longs since Dec
* Copper price down 5 pct, open interest over the week
By Barani Krishnan
April 13 Hedge funds and other money managers
slashed their exposure to U.S. commodities by around $9 billion
this week, government data showed o n F riday, in the biggest such
cut in four months that came on worries over China's slowing
economy and fading prospects for new U.S. economic stimulus.
The value of net-long positions held by money managers
across 24 U.S. commodity futures markets fell to around $90.7
billion for the week to April 10 from $99.3 billion a week
earlier, according to Reuters' computation of data issued by the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
The copper market took one of the biggest hits for the week,
falling 5 percent in both price and open interest, or the
number of contracts open for trading.
Speculators also cut their net long positions in U.S. crude
oil to the lowest level since December.
The $9 billion drop in net-long values was the sharpest
reduction shown by the CFTC's Commitment of Traders (CoT) data
since the week ending Dec. 20, when commodities tumbled on
concern about the European debt crisis.
The CoT data is issued every Friday and tracks traders
commitments beginning each Wednesday to the Tuesday of the
following week. For the week ending this Tuesday, the total
number of net-long contracts in the 24 markets held by money
managers, including hedge funds, fell by 111,870, or 8.7
percent, to 1,180,535 contracts.
Investors pulled money out of commodities after minutes of
the Federal Reserve's March meeting -- released last week --
gave dim hope that the U.S. central bank would embark on a QE3,
or a new round of government bond buying, that could flood
markets with cash.
Concerns over China's slowing economy added to the selloff.
Data on Friday showed gross domestic product in the No.2 economy
growing at its slowest rate in nearly three years in the first
quarter. China is the biggest importer of base
metals and one of the largest consumers of most major raw
materials produced by the world.
"While the lack of QE3 and worries about China are enough to
keep the long money in commodities on a tight leash, renewed
concerns about Europe, particularly Spain's debt, are making
investors more flighty," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive at
New York's Sarhan Capital.
(Reporting By Barani Krishnan; Editing by David Gregorio)