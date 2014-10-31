* Joins other financial groups leaving sector
* Says "challenging" to deliver returns in commodities
* Says investors no longer see commodities as strategic
asset
By Eric Onstad and Claire Milhench
LONDON, Oct 31 Hermes Investment Management on
Friday joined an exodus of financial institutions from
commodities, saying it planned to close its business in the
sector due to difficulties in making returns and a shift in
investor attitudes.
Many fund managers have struggled to make profits in
commodities in recent years as prices have slid and volatility
has been low, leading to fund closures including Hall
Commodities earlier this month, Clive Capital, BlueGold and
Higgs Capital Management.
Among banks, Credit Suisse said in August it was
winding down its commodities trading, joining the likes of
Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan and Barclays
, which are either exiting or significantly downsizing
their activities.
"We are an active manager and we have found it increasingly
challenging to deliver sustained, active returns in
commodities," Hermes said in an e-mailed statement.
Assets under management in its commodities arm totalled 793
million pounds ($1.3 billion) at the end of September out of
total Hermes assets of 27.9 billion pounds.
The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB Index
slid 10 percent in the third quarter, its biggest
quarterly drop in three years.
The CRB index lost a further 3 percent in October on
concerns about weak global economic growth and plentiful supply
of raw materials such as oil and grains.
Hermes pulled out even though it outperformed the sector,
with its DB Platinum V Hermes Absolute Return Commodity fund up
2.23 percent in the 12 months to end-September, compared with a
4.67 percent fall for the sector as a whole, according to Lipper
data.
BOTTOM OF CYCLE?
The mass departures may be a sign that the bottom of the
cycle is near, said Ian Morley, chairman of Wentworth Hall
Consultancy, which provides research on hedge funds and other
investments.
"Hermes and big banks are serious large investors; generally
speaking once you have a consensus and they're all out, then the
next move has got to be to go back in again," he said.
"In the interim period, people may mostly cover commodity
market investments via macro funds."
Hermes said many clients saw the sector as a tactical
diversification play in which they could invest using passive
funds, rather than as a strategic asset class that needed active
management.
"Longer term, we see this trend continuing. This will impact
future demand for our strategy and affect our ability to deliver
best value to our clients," Hermes said.
A speaker at a recent commodities conference said many
investors had found easier and cheaper ways to diversify
portfolios and hedge inflation than the complex commodities
world.
Hermes also said it planned to launch three new investment
strategies in multi-asset, residential real estate and
specialist credit.
The commodities sector has shed about $100 billion of assets
over the past two years as performance has sagged. The latest
estimates by Barclays show assets under management in global
commodity investments at $315 billion in August, down from a
peak of $418 billion in 2012.
