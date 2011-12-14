* Commodities index plunges, dollar index soars

* Euro zone ratings downgrade fears and Italy record debt cost weigh

* OPEC deal might be bearish for oil

* Oil down $4/bbl

By Ethan Bilby

LONDON, Dec 14 Commodities fell sharply across the board on Wednesday on fears about the intensifying euro zone crisis and a surge in the dollar, with gold reaching its lowest since late September as investors moved to cash towards the end of the year.

The dollar index was up 0.5 percent with investors diverting money into the greenback to avert risk, while the Reuters-Jefferies index of 19 commodities was down by over 3 percent to a roughly two-month low.

Equities fell, with the Standard & Poor's 500 index last down 1 percent and an index of top European stocks down 2 percent.

"Uncertainties on the future of the debt crisis remain high, and the market seems to be mainly driven by flight to quality," said Annalisa Piazza, a market economist at Newedge Strategy.

Patrick Armstrong from Armstrong Investment Managers, a multi-asset manager based in London, said his fund had recently started closing its position in oil.

"We think the economic weakness will more than offset any gains from the printing of money, quantitative easing, flow of assets," he said.

Oil fell by $4 a barrel, with traders citing as potentially bearish an agreement by oil producing group OPEC on a high output target without a clear mechanism to reduce production to defend prices.

The agreement called for a new target of 30 million barrels daily, roughly in line with current production. nL6E7NE1JO

"The bigger picture is that the latest demand forecasts from both OPEC and the IEA (International Energy Agency) still look too high and that oil prices have further to fall," Julian Jessop, chief economist at London-based Capital Economics, said in a note.

Along with other commodities, base metals were hit hard by uncertainty around record high borrowing costs for Italy and by the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to do nothing new to prop up global growth.

Italy sold 3 billion euros of five-year government bonds on Wednesday at a yield of 6.47 percent, up from 6.29 percent, a new record for the government since the creation of the euro.

"It is still unclear whether the rating agencies will downgrade European countries, and this is putting some pressure on metals," said Gianclaudio Torlizzi, a partner at metals consultancy T-Commodity.

Copper fell nearly 5 percent, while aluminium and tin fell to 17-month and 3-month lows, respectively. Copper, used in power and construction has lost almost a fourth of its value so far this year, after gaining over the last two years.

Freeport Indonesia confirmed it had agreed on a pay deal with workers at its Grasberg mine to end a three-month dispute that has paralysed output at the world's second-biggest copper mine.

Spot gold fell to $1,571 an ounce, down 4.2 percent in its biggest daily drop in nearly three months.

There has been a clear tendency among investors to hold cash, rather than hard assets, and this has accelerated as the end of the year approaches.

The most recent Reuters asset allocation poll showed global portfolio managers held more cash in November than at any time during at least the last seven years, another of the factors undermining gold's safe-haven properties recently.

Cocoa futures fell following rallies in the previous two sessions, while arabica coffee and sugar edged down, pressured by a stronger dollar and weaker equities.

The bounce in cocoa had been sparked on Monday partly by a forecast from leading cocoa trader Olam International Ltd OLAM.SI, which warned of a tightening global market in 2012, with supplies moving into deficit after this year's record surplus drove prices too low.

U.S. grain futures fell as the dollar surged on concerns about the euro crisis. Additional pressure came from U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasts for abundant global grain supplies next year.

March soft red winter wheat was down 15-1/2 cents at $5.85 a bushel, while March corn was down 12-1/2 cents at $5.82 a bushel and boybean futures were down 21 cents to $10.95-1/2 a bushel.