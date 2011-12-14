* Commodities index plunges, dollar index soars
* Euro zone ratings downgrade fears and Italy record debt
cost weigh
* OPEC deal might be bearish for oil
* Oil down $4/bbl
By Ethan Bilby
LONDON, Dec 14 Commodities fell sharply
across the board on Wednesday on fears about the intensifying
euro zone crisis and a surge in the dollar, with gold reaching
its lowest since late September as investors moved to cash
towards the end of the year.
The dollar index was up 0.5 percent with investors
diverting money into the greenback to avert risk, while the
Reuters-Jefferies index of 19 commodities was down by
over 3 percent to a roughly two-month low.
Equities fell, with the Standard & Poor's 500 index
last down 1 percent and an index of top European stocks
down 2 percent.
"Uncertainties on the future of the debt crisis remain high,
and the market seems to be mainly driven by flight to quality,"
said Annalisa Piazza, a market economist at Newedge Strategy.
Patrick Armstrong from Armstrong Investment Managers, a
multi-asset manager based in London, said his fund had recently
started closing its position in oil.
"We think the economic weakness will more than offset any
gains from the printing of money, quantitative easing, flow of
assets," he said.
Oil fell by $4 a barrel, with traders citing as potentially
bearish an agreement by oil producing group OPEC on a high
output target without a clear mechanism to reduce production to
defend prices.
The agreement called for a new target of 30 million barrels
daily, roughly in line with current production. nL6E7NE1JO
"The bigger picture is that the latest demand forecasts from
both OPEC and the IEA (International Energy Agency) still look
too high and that oil prices have further to fall," Julian
Jessop, chief economist at London-based Capital Economics, said
in a note.
Along with other commodities, base metals were hit hard by
uncertainty around record high borrowing costs for Italy and by
the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to do nothing new to prop up
global growth.
Italy sold 3 billion euros of five-year government bonds on
Wednesday at a yield of 6.47 percent, up from 6.29 percent, a
new record for the government since the creation of the euro.
"It is still unclear whether the rating agencies will
downgrade European countries, and this is putting some pressure
on metals," said Gianclaudio Torlizzi, a partner at metals
consultancy T-Commodity.
Copper fell nearly 5 percent, while aluminium and tin fell
to 17-month and 3-month lows, respectively. Copper, used in
power and construction has lost almost a fourth of its value so
far this year, after gaining over the last two years.
Freeport Indonesia confirmed it had agreed on a pay
deal with workers at its Grasberg mine to end a three-month
dispute that has paralysed output at the world's second-biggest
copper mine.
Spot gold fell to $1,571 an ounce, down 4.2 percent
in its biggest daily drop in nearly three months.
There has been a clear tendency among investors to hold
cash, rather than hard assets, and this has accelerated as the
end of the year approaches.
The most recent Reuters asset allocation poll showed global
portfolio managers held more cash in November than at any time
during at least the last seven years, another of the factors
undermining gold's safe-haven properties recently.
Cocoa futures fell following rallies in the previous two
sessions, while arabica coffee and sugar edged down, pressured
by a stronger dollar and weaker equities.
The bounce in cocoa had been sparked on Monday partly by a
forecast from leading cocoa trader Olam International Ltd
OLAM.SI, which warned of a tightening global market in 2012,
with supplies moving into deficit after this year's record
surplus drove prices too low.
U.S. grain futures fell as the dollar surged on concerns
about the euro crisis. Additional pressure came from U.S.
Department of Agriculture forecasts for abundant global grain
supplies next year.
March soft red winter wheat was down 15-1/2 cents at
$5.85 a bushel, while March corn was down 12-1/2 cents at
$5.82 a bushel and boybean futures were down 21 cents to
$10.95-1/2 a bushel.