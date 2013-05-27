MUMBAI May 27 Indian soybean futures fell on Monday on weak exports demand for soymeal and the approaching monsoon season, while rapeseed fell on rising supplies.

* The key June soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 0.81 percent at 3,802 rupees per 100 kg, while rapeseed June contract fell 1.06 percent to 3,458 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key June soyoil contract inched up 0.07 percent to 706.5 rupees per 10 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans were down 31 rupees at 3,948 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil eased 1.15 rupee to 726.95 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed was down 34 rupees at 3,491 rupees.

SUGAR:

Indian sugar futures ended steady as huge supplies and weak demand by bulk buyers offset concerns over production next season due to lower plantation.

* The key June contract finished unchanged at 3,020 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot sugar fell by 14 rupees to 3,054.85 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in the top-producing Maharashtra state.

CHANA:

Indian chana futures hit a contract low due to estimates of record production and sluggish demand.

* Chana output is expected to be 8.49 million tonnes in 2012/13 as per the agriculture ministry's third advance estimate as against 7.70 million tonnes a year earlier.

* The June contract closed down 0.55 percent at 3,283 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 3,271 rupees earlier in the day.

* In Delhi, spot chana fell 29 rupees to 3,300 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED:

Indian guar seed futures struck a contract low due to mounting stocks and expectations of higher sowing in the upcoming season on prospects of a normal monsoon.

* The June contract fell 3.4 percent to 8,710 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 8,680 rupees earlier in the day. .

* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, guar seed dropped by 308 rupees to 9,000 rupees.

TURMERIC:

Indian turmeric futures fell, tracking weak cues from the spot market and on subdued overseas demand.

* The key June turmeric contract ended down 0.78 percent at 5,878 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot turmeric fell 42 rupees to 5,991 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh state.

JEERA:

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures were lower due to a pick-up in supplies and higher production, though hopes of an improvement in overseas demand restricted the downside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for June delivery 0.65 dropped percent to 13,203 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera fell 113 rupees to 13,493 rupees per 100 kg in the Unjha market in Gujarat state. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)