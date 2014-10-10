* Investors finding easier, cheaper ways to diversify
* $100 bln of assets have left sector since 2012
* Slow growth, strong dollar, Chinese debt to weigh
* Asset performance 2014: link.reuters.com/gap87v
By Eric Onstad and Claire Milhench
LONDON, Oct 10 In a telling sign that
commodities may struggle for several years to attract investment
flows, a clutch of professionals who make their living from the
asset class slammed its prospects at a recent conference.
One speaker dismissed one by one the attractions of holding
commodities in an investor portfolio.
"The marginal benefit of commodities today is less than the
costs of obtaining and maintaining that allocation," Kelvin
Milgate, head of commodity investor products at Koch Metals
Trading, told the World Commodities Week conference this month.
Milgate said big pension funds that had already committed to
investing in commodities would probably hold fast but that
others who have not taken the plunge were likely to stay away.
Many investors have found cheaper and easier ways to
diversify portfolios and hedge inflation than the complex
commodities world, he told a conference that was sparsely
attended, another downbeat sign.
"It may be possible to replicate a lot of the benefits of
commodities with other asset classes that perhaps managers feel
more comfortable using," Milgate said.
While big investors can afford specialists to navigate the
minefields of commodities investing, smaller investors often
consider it better to steer clear, he added.
OUTFLOW OF BILLIONS
After the sector shed about $100 billion of assets over the
past two years as performance sagged, many investors will be
lured back to commodities only once it becomes clear that the
sector is again in an entrenched bull market, other speakers
said.
This is unlikely anytime soon, with the dollar rallying hard
and top commodity consumer China mired in credit problems,
analysts said.
The latest estimates by Barclays show assets under
management in commodity investments stood at $315 billion in
August, down from a peak of $418 billion in 2012.
Commodities posted their biggest quarterly drop in three
years in the third quarter as the 19-commodity Thomson
Reuters/Core Commodity CRB Index slid 10 percent.
The outcome was especially galling since early in the year
commodities was the best performing financial asset, topping
equities and bonds and raising hopes of a renaissance after
three years of losses.
But healthy supplies of raw materials such as oil and grains
combined with soggy global economic growth and a rampant dollar
have battered the complex, along with many funds.
Benjamin Ross, portfolio manager at Cohen & Steers, had the
bad luck to launch his group's new Active Commodities Strategy
Fund on May 1, just before commodities took a dive.
At the end of September, the fund was down 16.8 percent,
including fees. Ross showed some gallows humour, telling the
conference that since his relatives invested in the fund, he may
have a difficult Thanksgiving this year.
"I'm thinking that if we can't get absolute returns up in
the next year or so, I probably won't be in it for very long,"
he said.
Commodities usually perform best in the later stages of a
business cycle, he said. "So that commodities have been
underperforming is not that much of a shock to me."
The problem is that the shift to that strong stage of global
growth appears to have been delayed. Earlier this year, Europe
seemed to be slowly gearing up at last and China appeared to
have dodged a hard landing, but now those hopes have been
dashed.
CHINA DEBT
Analyst Julien Garran from UBS warned that debt problems in
China, the dominant buyer of many commodities, could weigh
heavily on demand in the sector.
"My view is that the bad loan crisis is of the same order of
magnitude as took place in Japan in the 1990s," he said.
In 2005, $1 of credit created 90 cents of GDP growth in
China, but due to the bad loans, $1 of credit only stimulated 27
cents of economic growth last year, he said.
"That's the exact signal that told you the U.S. was getting
in trouble in 2007 and that Japan was getting in trouble in
1992," he said. "My concern about commodities is that demand
will be a lot weaker than consensus."
Adding a buoyant dollar to the mix also weighs on the
outlook for the sector, according to Michael Lewis, head of
commodities research at Deutsche Bank.
"This is still a very hostile environment for this market,"
he told the conference.
"We started this upswing in the dollar in about July 2011,
and these upswings normally last about six years, so we are
still only about halfway through and there is a lot more of this
adjustment to go."
A strong dollar curbs appetite for buying commodities priced
in the U.S. currency outside the United States as it makes them
more expensive.
