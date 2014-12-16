By Michael Flaherty
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 15 U.S. Senator Carl Levin has
introduced a bill seeking to crack down on trading on inside
information in physical commodities, the first U.S. legislation
limiting Wall Street banks' ability to deal in physical markets
from crude oil to aluminum.
The bill, sponsored by the Michigan Democrat and
co-sponsored with Republican John McCain, is seen as Levin's
parting swipe at Wall Street before he retires in January. He
has previously accused Goldman Sachs and other banks of
manipulating physical commodity markets.
It is unlikely to make it into legislation before the Senate
closes for 2014. Without Levin, the bill will also need a lead
sponsor next year if it is re-introduced.
Still, the move will increase pressure on regulators to
tighten oversight of certain types of commodity trading and
comes as the Federal Reserve prepares new rules on banks'
commodity holdings by the first quarter of 2015.
In a tweak to the Commodities Exchange Act filed on Friday
and named the "Ending Insider Trading in Commodities Act," the
bill clarifies the language of the "Other Manipulation" section
to include reference to any "large financial institution".
The addition would make it illegal for any "large financial
institution, directly or indirectly, to purchase or sell any
swap, or any commodity in interstate commerce, or any contract
for future delivery of any commodity, while in possession of
material, nonpublic information related to the storage,
shipment, or use of the commodity arising from the ownership or
interest of the person in a business or facility used to store,
ship, or use the commodity."
Last month, Levin, as the chairman of the powerful Permanent
Subcommittee on Investigations, concluded a two-year probe that
found U.S. banks had manipulated prices and gained unfair
trading advantages at the expense of consumers.
In a two-day hearing, he grilled executives from Goldman,
JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley on their
ownership of physical commodities and assets from pipelines to
warehouses.
Considered a crusader against Wall Street's murky behavior,
he has often excoriated Wall Street executives about their
business tactics, use of tax loopholes and other perceived
abuses.
(Editing by Josephine Mason and Cynthia Osterman)