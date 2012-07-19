July 19 U.S. exchange-traded commodity products
and mutual funds in June recovered virtually every dollar that
flowed out in May's market rout, data from funds tracker Lipper
showed on Thursday, illustrating the strength of the market
turnaround.
A Lipper table tracking more than 230 U.S.-regulated
commodity products and funds showed a net inflow of $1.65
billion in aggregate for June, versus May's net outflow of the
same amount -- give or take a few pennies.
"It's pretty rare for us to see dollar for dollar in
recovery, given the commodities complex's volatility, and this
is probably the first time it's happened," said Matthew Lemieux,
a research analyst who helps compile data for Lipper, a Thomson
Reuters company.
"You can put it down to the strength of the commodities
rebound you've seen since May, although the money did not flow
uniformly back to every sector it came out of."
Precious metals funds dominated the action in both May and
June -- first with a net outflow of $659 million and later with
a net inflow $954 million.
But general commodities funds that saw $557 million in net
outflows in May only got back $88 million last month, the Lipper
data showed.
The slack was mostly taken up by energy funds, which
accounted for net inflows of $493 million in June -- more than
double May's outflows of $222 million.
The largest inflow for June was in SPDR Gold Shares,
the world's biggest exchange-traded fund in gold. The ETF
attracted $490 million.
The PIMCO Commodity Real Return Strategy Portfolio,
a mutual fund, had the second biggest draw with $279 million.
The Lipper data also showed net assets in commodity products
and funds standing at nearly $156.5 billion at the close of
June, up from almost $151 billion at the end of May.
WILD COMMODITY MARKET SWINGS
Commodity prices experienced some of their wildest swings
for a quarter in the three months to June, scaring many
investors away and into the relative safety of U.S. Treasuries
and the dollar.
After comparatively mild moves in April, prices plunged in
May and continued a broad downtrend until a violent snap back on
the last trading day of June.
The 1 percent drop on the benchmark Thomson
Reuters-Jefferies commodities index in April -- followed
by an 11 percent slump and 4 percent gain in subsequent months
-- tripped up some of the biggest speculators in the sector,
including hedge funds which posted sharp losses.
The spot price of gold, the leading precious metal,
jumped 2.5 percent in June after falling 6 percent in May.
In oil, which leads the energy sector, the benchmark Brent
crude in London trimmed its June loss to just 4 percent
after rallying 7 percent just on the last trading day of the
month. In May, the market lost nearly 15 percent.
The Lipper data does not include fund holdings of
over-the-counter indexes or direct investment in futures or
physical commodities, or hedge funds.
Lipper's historical data also includes only funds currently
in operation. The products and funds it tracks invest in
physical commodities or derivatives and not in corporate
securities.
(Reporting By Barani Krishnan; editing by Jim Marshall)