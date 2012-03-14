SINGAPORE, March 14 Man Group is
expected to launch a computer-driven fund to invest in
commodities, as part of a push by the world's second largest
hedge fund manager to develop a range of new quantitative
trading products, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
The fund, which will be led by the former Ospraie Management
and Amaranth trader Scott Kerson, will be included in Man's
one-year old Systematic Strategies unit (MSS) and will have a
capacity for up to $5 billion of client money.
MSS head Sandy Rattray saw huge opportunities for new active
managers in commodity investing, which is currently dominated by
passive funds, the FT said.
The Man Commodities Fund, which has begun trading with a $50
million seed investment from the group, would aim to use "hedge
fund techniques, but in a long only product," that was run by
proprietary algorithms that the firm has been working on for the
past 18 months, Rattray was quoted by the FT as saying.
The fund will aim to minimise drawdowns in commodity markets
by spotting and responding to potential volatile price movements
before they dent the portfolio.
If the fund is successful, MSS may consider launching other
commodity-focused funds, such as a full-blown systematic
commodities hedge fund, the newspaper said.