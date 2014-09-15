(Refiles to give full title of first graphic)

SINGAPORE/NEW YORK, Sept 15 Major commodity markets, many already trading near multi-year lows, could face more pressure should the U.S. Federal Reserve fuel fresh gains in the U.S. currency this week, weighing on dollar-priced raw materials.

The mere prospect of a climb in U.S. interest rates has lifted the dollar to multi-month highs, and it may rise further if the Fed confirms on Wednesday after its policy meeting that a rate hike may come sooner rather than later.

This would be bad news for commodities, analysts and investors said, due to their strong negative correlation with the U.S. dollar.

Precious metals may be the most susceptible, as gold prices in recent days have shown their strongest negative correlation with the dollar in two years, at over minus 0.94, indicating a nearly matching fall in gold as the dollar rises.

Silver and platinum have also displayed strong negative correlations, suggesting the precious arena could suffer as a whole if the dollar gains.

"Gold and silver are the most sensitive to dollar moves," said Victor Thianpiriya, an analyst at ANZ Singapore. "The biggest concern for gold right now is the dollar strength."

"The markets are positioned for something that could be a little bit more hawkish (from the Fed). If that is confirmed, we will see some more dollar strength."

Other sectors have also been highly correlated, with Brent crude, corn and sugar prices all showing correlations of minus 0.80 or more against the dollar in recent days.

"In the short run, I think it's the correlation trades tied to the dollar that weigh on commodities," said Peter Sorrentino, senior portfolio manager at Huntington Funds in Columbus, Ohio, which manages about $2.8 billion in client money.

In the longer term, however, the stronger dollar would also put pressure on emerging economies that had to pay for commodity imports priced in U.S. dollars, Sorrentino said.

"My concern is that we're being set up effectively for a capitulation in commodity prices going into the end of the year, brought on partly at least by a stronger dollar," he said.

Gold is up slightly for the year to date, but is not far off its lowest levels since mid-2010, while silver is approaching a four-year low. Rubber and palm oil have hit five-year lows, while iron ore .IO62-SI=CNI has slumped 40 percent so far this year.

INSULT TO INJURY

A stronger dollar looks set have its biggest effect on importers like Japan.

"It's already having an impact with yen at 107. Yen's really weakened against the dollar. It's like adding insult to injury," said Tony Nunan, a Tokyo-based risk manager at Mitsubishi Corp.

The Japanese yen has eased from about 102 yen to the dollar a month ago to its current level of 107.22 yen.

"Crude prices were high enough and with cheap yen, energy costs are higher ... The stronger the dollar gets, the more expensive dollar-denominated commodities get, and that will put down demand and push oil prices down," he added.

Societe Generale downplayed the role of the U.S. dollar, arguing in research note that there was widespread understanding that the dollar's strength was due mainly to the prospect of sustained economic growth - a positive driver for commodities.

And others point to slowing emerging market demand growth and abundant new energy and crop supplies as more important bearish factors.

Yet for most commodity trackers the dollar's trend will remain a critical guidepost for determining market potential.

"We're watching the dollar extremely closely because it's in a very fluid situation that is driving a lot of things," said Walter 'Bucky' Hellwig, who helps manage $17 billion at BB&T Wealth Management in Birmingham, Alabama. (Reporting by Barani Krishnan in NEW YORK, Florence Tan and A. Ananthalakshmi in SINGAPORE and Ratul Chaudhuri in BANGALORE; Writing by Gavin Maguire; Editing by Richard Pullin)