By Marina Lopes
NEW YORK, Nov 7 Oil and precious metals fell on
Thursday, with Brent crude sliding to a four-month low while
gold sank to its lowest since mid-October as a strong dollar
pressured prices.
Coffee rose, with arabica futures up almost 4 percent, as
technical buying on the eve of the December contract expiration
rescued prices from a seven-year low.
The Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB index
settled down 0.28 percent, with 12 out of the 19 commodities it
tracks in negative territory.
A surprise decision by the European Central Bank to cut
interest rates sent the euro sliding to a seven-week low against
the dollar.
A stronger dollar makes dollar-denominated crude more
expensive for international buyers.
Data showing the U.S. economy grew 2.8 percent in the third
quarter added further support to the U.S.
currency.
Friday's much-anticipated jobs data will provide another
clue about how long the Federal Reserve will keep buying $85
billion a month in bonds. The central bank's stimulus has
supported commodity prices, especially bullion.
Comments from Iran's foreign minister raising the
possibility of a rapprochement with the United States also
pressured oil prices, as did a surge in U.S. crude supplies.
"The weak euro and stronger dollar are obviously in play,
and it looks like these Iran talks are going to cement a deal,"
said Phil Flynn, an analyst with the Price Futures Group in
Chicago, Illinois."
Cocoa was the biggest decliner among commodities tracked by
the index, with prices down almost 2 percent as speculative
selling all but reversed the previous session's spike.
U.S. stocks fell, as lackluster earnings from Whole Foods
and Qualcomm hurt the broader market.
OIL SLIPS ON STRONG DOLLAR
Brent crude oil futures slid nearly 2 percent, declining for
a third straight day. Its premium over West Texas
Intermediate, the U.S. oil benchmark, narrowed by more than $1,
in what analysts said could also be a currency play.
"You might see Brent drop quicker and further because Brent
is generally traded in euros, and they have an easy money
policy," said Rich Ilczyszyn, chief market strategist at
iitrader.com in Chicago.
Iran and six world powers are making progress in talks aimed
at ending a decade-long nuclear stand-off between Tehran and the
West, but the discussions are "tough," Iran's foreign minister
said on Thursday.
Sanctions against Iran have kept some one million barrels of
oil off the market and have slashed Iran's oil revenues by 60
percent.
Excess physical supply is now manifesting in the futures
market, with the December Brent contract trading at a discount
to the January contract.
GOLD DROPS ON STRONG DOLLAR
Gold fell to a three-week low, reversing early gains to end
down nearly 1 percent on signs of strong U.S. economic growth
and after the ECB's shock interest rate cut.
A flurry of sell orders shortly after the GDP data briefly
hammered prices, sending them below $1,300 an ounce and setting
the tone for the rest of the day.
"When the stocks are rallying, investors have little
reasons to head to safe havens and physical assets like gold, as
they can go into the stock market and do well there," said
Thomas Capalbo, a precious metals broker at New York futures
brokerage Newedge.
COFFEE JUMPS 4 PCT IN BOUNCE OFF 7-YEAR LOWS
Coffee futures jumped 4 percent after sliding early to
seven-year lows on concern about bumper crops in top producer
Brazil. The sharp rebound came in a turbulent session on
technical buying and bargain hunting.
Cocoa sank, nearly reversing Tuesday's gains, as an options
expiration led to speculative selling, while sugar edged down.
Relentless selling had pushed arabica prices to $1.0095 per
lb, their weakest since October 2006, and near the
psychologically key $1 mark. That sparked a flurry of technical
buying that put the front month on track for its strongest
one-day performance in two months.
"You're seeing a lot of bears take back, not because of any
news but because they went for a buck and it got close. That was
enough," said Jack Scoville, vice president for Price Futures
Group in Chicago.
Prices at 5:39 p.m. EDT (2239 GMT)
LAST/ NET PCT YTD
CLOSE CHG CHG CHG
US crude 94.35 -0.60 -0.6% 2.8%
Brent crude 103.36 -1.88 -1.8% -7.0%
Natural gas 3.519 0.021 0.6% 5.0%
US gold 1308.50 -9.30 -0.7% -21.9%
Gold 1307.27 -0.28 0.0% -21.9%
US Copper 3.25 0.01 0.4% -11.1%
LME Copper 7145.00 30.00 0.4% -9.9%
Dollar 80.836 0.352 0.4% 5.3%
CRB 273.162 -0.767 -0.3% -7.4%
US corn 420.50 -0.75 -0.2% -39.8%
US soybeans 1278.75 15.75 1.3% -9.9%
US wheat 653.00 -0.25 0.0% -16.1%
US Coffee 103.95 2.45 2.4% -27.7%
US Cocoa 2676.00 -54.00 -2.0% 19.7%
US Sugar 18.04 -0.06 -0.3% -7.5%
US silver 21.657 21.439 1.6% -28.4%
US platinum 1456.80 -10.60 0.0% -5.3%
US palladium 759.15 -5.20 -0.7% 7.9%
(Reporting By Marina Lopes; Editing by David Gregorio)