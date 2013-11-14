By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Nov 14 The benchmark price of oil rose
a second straight day on Thursday on worries about crude supply
disruptions in Libya, and gold extended gains as the incoming
Federal Reserve chief indicated continued support for the U.S.
stimulus.
Copper ended marginally higher after the industrial
metal initially plumbed a near 3-month low on fears about poor
economic data out of Europe.
Crop prices finished broadly lower for a second session in a
row.
Arabica coffee closed down near a 7-year low in New
York on worries about excessive stockpiles and a looming giant
Brazilian harvest. White sugar in London fell to a 2010
bottom, also on concerns about surplus stocks.
Corn ended down in Chicago on speculation that the
U.S. government might soon lower its requirement on the amount
of corn-based ethanol blended into fuel for 2014.
Despite the broad losses in agriculture, the 19-commodity
Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB index settled up
slightly, supported by the higher oil and metals prices.
Benchmark Brent crude oil out of Europe's North Sea
settled up $1.42 at $108.54 a barrel. It has rallied by more
than 5 percent since it hit a 4-month low near $103 last week.
Brent found support from ongoing supply problems in North
Africa and the Middle East. The International Energy Agency said
the oil market looked well supplied, but output woes in Libya
and Iraq, as well as increased demand from the Northern
Hemisphere's winter, could lift prices.
Sharp gains in U.S. gasoline, which rose more than 2
percent, also helped Brent prices on Thursday.
U.S. crude oil slipped 12 cents to settle at $93.76
after a government report showed crude inventories in the United
States, the world's largest oil consumer, rose by 2.6 million
barrels last week, far more than the 1 million barrels predicted
by analysts.
In gold, the spot price was up nearly half percent at
above $1,286 an ounce at 5:30 p.m. ET, after rising nearly 1
percent on Wednesday to snapping four-day losing streak.
Gold found support from confirmation by incoming Federal
Reserve chief Janet Yellen that the U.S. central bank's loose
monetary policy could be extended.
