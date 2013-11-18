By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Nov 18 U.S. oil prices tumbled on
Monday on expectations the Federal Reserve might taper its bond
buying program and corn hit a 3-year low after a proposal to
lower the use of corn-based ethanol in the United States.
On the metals front, copper slipped to a
near 3-month low on expectations of more surplus in the metal's
supplies. A lack of immediate measures to boost commodities
demand in China's reform package also weighed on the metal.
Gold fell too as a rebound in Wall Street
stocks dented the safe-haven appeal in bullion.
The Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB index, a
bellwether for the commodities complex, fell half a percent
after 12 of the 19 markets it tracks ended in the negative.
Corn weighed the most on the CRB, falling more than 2
percent.
Cocoa was among the commodities that bucked the broadly
lower trend, rising nearly 2 percent in New York trading
to touch a 2-year high and lead the gainers on the CRB. Cocoa
price surged on worries about a deficit in global supplies.
London-traded robusta coffee, not listed on the CRB,
was another crop that rallied sharply, rising 3.6 percent. Fears
of a slower robusta harvest due to rains in top-growing country
Vietnam driven an 8 percent price gain in the last two sessions.
U.S. crude prices fell after William Dudley, president of
the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, said he was "getting more
hopeful" on prospects for U.S. economic recovery.
Investors are worried that the Fed's growing confidence in
the U.S. economy could prompt the central bank to cut its bond
buying which has been integral to some sharpest price gains in
oil, gold and other commodities over the past three years.
Charles Plosser, who heads the Fed in Philadelphia state,
said improved economic and labor market conditions suggest the
central bank should set a fixed dollar amount on its bond-buying
and end the program when that amount is reached.
U.S. crude's front-month contract fell 81 cents to
settle at $93.03 a barrel in New York.
Oil's more globally-traded benchmark, Brent crude,
ended 3 cents lower at $108.47 a barrel in London, supported by
tensions in Libya where crude exports have fallen by more than 1
million bpd over the last six months due to unrest.
Corn fell for a fifth day in a row in Chicago trade, with
the front-month contract finishing 10 cents lower at
$4.12 a bushel. The 2.4 percent drop marked the market's biggest
decline for the month.
The slump came after the U.S. Environmental Protection
Agency proposed on Friday to slash federal requirements for U.S.
biofuel next year, including corn-based ethanol.
Prices at 4:42 p.m. EDT (2142 GMT)
LAST/ NET PCT YTD
CLOSE CHG CHG CHG
US crude 92.95 -0.89 -1.0% 1.2%
Brent crude 108.15 -0.35 -0.3% -2.7%
Natural gas 3.617 -0.043 -1.2% 7.9%
US gold 1272.30 -15.10 -1.2% -24.1%
Gold 1273.74 -15.92 -1.2% -23.9%
US Copper 3.15 -0.02 -0.7% -13.8%
LME Copper 6975.00 -35.00 -0.5% -12.1%
Dollar 80.737 -0.113 -0.1% 5.2%
CRB 272.922 -1.415 -0.5% -7.5%
US corn 412.00 -10.00 -2.4% -41.0%
US soybeans 1287.50 7.00 0.6% -9.3%
US wheat 642.25 -2.25 -0.4% -17.4%
US Coffee 105.75 0.00 0.0% -26.5%
US Cocoa 2780.00 44.00 1.6% 24.3%
US Sugar 17.75 0.20 1.1% -9.0%
US platinum 1411.00 -27.90 0.0% -8.3%
US palladium 716.75 -15.90 -2.2% 1.9%