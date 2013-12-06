NEW YORK Dec 6 U.S. crude oil ended up for a
sixth day on Friday in its longest rally since July and gold and
many other commodities rose too as stronger-than-expected hiring
by American employers in November boosted confidence in the No.
1 economy.
Cocoa gained its most in nearly 3 weeks and coffee
prices jumped as favorable supply-demand fundamentals
added to the bullish mix.
Commodities traded broadly higher through the day as stocks
on Wall Street rose along with the dollar and Treasury yields
after data showing U.S. employers added 203,000 jobs to nonfarm
payrolls in November, exceeding forecasts.
Until Thursday, stocks were down for five straight sessions
and most markets were in a flux on worries that a strong
November jobs report could prompt the U.S. Federal Reserve to
cut sooner rather than later its stimulus money that had been a
lifeblood to markets.
Friday's jobs report, however, sent markets rallying as
investors saw a clear sign of economic recovery. Some also cast
aside concerns that the Fed would be in a haste to taper its
stimulus, which involves monthly purchase of bonds and
mortgage-backed securities worth $85 billion.
"I expect we (will) remain range trading (in the first
quarter)," said Peter Fertig, consultant at London's
Quantitative Commodity Research. "Even if the Fed is going to
taper then, it is because the economy is sufficiently strong."
The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB index
closed up 0.4 percent at 278.6573, after a session
high at 279.2487, which marked a peak since Oct. 31. For the
week, the CRB rose 1.3 percent, its biggest weekly advance since
mid-August.
Cotton futures marked the biggest gains for the day
on the CRB, rising about 2 percent while lean hogs was
the weakest performer, closing down around 1 percent.
U.S. crude, the CRB's largest component accounting
for nearly a quarter of the index's weighting, closed up 0.3
percent at $97.65 a barrel. Benchmark Brent crude out of London
finished up 0.6 percent at $111.61.
Gold trimmed its early gains to end slightly higher.
The spot price of bullion edged up 0.4 percent at
above $1,228 an ounce late evening in New York, after moving
between a broad range of $1,211.80 to $1,243.
Prices at 5:47 p.m. EDT (2247 GMT)
LAST/ NET PCT YTD
CLOSE CHG CHG CHG
US crude 97.82 0.27 0.3% 6.5%
Brent crude 111.60 0.62 0.6% 0.4%
Natural gas 4.114 -0.018 -0.4% 22.8%
US gold 1229.00 -2.90 -0.2% -26.7%
Gold 1229.65 1.41 0.1% -26.6%
US Copper 3.25 0.02 0.6% -11.1%
LME Copper 7122.00 53.00 0.7% -10.2%
Dollar 80.256 0.021 0.0% 4.5%
CRB 278.657 1.037 0.4% -5.5%
US corn 424.00 1.25 0.3% -39.3%
US soybeans 1325.50 -2.50 -0.2% -6.6%
US wheat 637.25 -0.75 -0.1% -18.1%
US Coffee 106.40 0.40 0.4% -26.0%
US Cocoa 2803.00 49.00 1.8% 25.4%
US Sugar 16.59 -0.10 -0.6% -15.0%
US silver 19.523 19.327 1.6% -35.4%
US platinum 1356.30 -7.20 0.0% -11.9%
US palladium 736.15 -0.70 -0.1% 4.7%
