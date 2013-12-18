Dec 18 Oil prices rose on Wednesday, defying
expectations for a drop after the Federal Reserve announced a
reduction of U.S. stimulus. Gasoline and a few other energy
markets rose too, pushing commodities broadly higher.
Silver, arabica coffee and nickel
added to the gains as investors greeted with relief the Fed
announcement on the stimulus cut, which came with a hint that
interest rates may remain low longer than previously thought.
Gold fell as expected, though the market was up initially
after the news on the stimulus.
In what likely amounts to the beginning of the end of its
unprecedented support for the U.S. economy, the central bank
said it would reduce its monthly asset purchases by $10 billion,
bringing them down to $75 billion.
But the Fed also said it "likely will be appropriate" to
keep overnight rates near zero "well past the time" that the
jobless rate falls below 6.5 percent, especially if inflation
expectations remain below target. The Fed has held rates near
zero since late-2008.
Crude oil, up since early trading on Wednesday, pared gains
after the Fed announcement at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT). It bounced
back minutes later.
"The Fed is indicating that their data is showing a strong
enough economy that they're pulling back (monetary stimulus),"
said John Kilduff, a partner with Again Capital LLC in New York.
"That's bullish for crude oil and refined product."
Oil's benchmark Brent crude out of London rose 1
percent, or $1.19, to settle at $109.63 a barrel. It settled
nearly $1 lower on Tuesday.
U.S. crude finished up 0.6 percent, or 58 cents, at
$97.80. It had risen 79 cents earlier, to a high of $98.01, on
strong housing data in the United States.
Gasoline gained nearly 2 percent to finish at $2.6973
per gallon.
The spot price of gold was down nearly 1 percent at
$1,219.21 an ounce by 4:15 p.m. EST (2115 GMT). Its session low
was $1,215.70, only $4 above a five-month low of $1,211.44 set
on Dec. 4.
