(Adds detail from release, background)

By Douwe Miedema

WASHINGTON Oct 2 High-frequency trader Michael Coscia was charged with manipulating commodity futures prices in the first U.S. federal criminal prosecution of the practice of "spoofing," the Justice Department said on Thursday.

Coscia and his high-speed trading firm, Panther Energy Trading, were fined $3.1 million by regulators in the United States and Britain in July 2013 for market manipulation and ordered to disgorge $2.7 million in profits.

It was the first criminal federal prosecution for 'spoofing' - creating the false impression of market demand by rapidly placing orders and then canceling them - which is explicitly banned by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform act.

A book by best-selling author Michael Lewis that asserted equities markets are rigged by high-frequency traders - who can dip in and out of markets in fractions of a second - triggered renewed regulatory scrutiny this year.

Last year, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), Britain's Financial Conduct Authority and others fined Coscia for his alleged manipulation in a civil case.

Coscia, a New Jersey resident, was charged with six counts of commodities fraud and six counts of spoofing for trades executed on 17 markets run by the CME Group and three on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange.

"In August 2011, Coscia began a high-frequency trading strategy in which he entered large-volume orders that he intended to immediately cancel before they could (be) filled by other traders," the Department of Justice said.

The futures were for gold, soybean meal, soybean oil, high-grade copper and several currency futures. In September 2011, for example, Coscia placed trades only milliseconds apart in the euro foreign exchange market, the Justice Department said.

"By entering large orders that he ... canceled before other traders could fill them, Coscia made a profit by buying 14 contracts at 14288 ticks and selling them at 14289 ticks less than one second later," the Department said.

Futures markets, regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, are a common hunting ground for high-speed traders, and the agency is probing the sector for any breaches.

Yet many in the industry are arguing that some of the problems that Lewis lays out in his book are specific to the structure of equities markets, in which stocks can be traded on a multitude of platforms, unlike futures. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)