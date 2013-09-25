By Eric Onstad
| LONDON, Sept 26
LONDON, Sept 26 Too much emphasis has been
placed on Chinese demand for historically strong prices of
industrial metals and not enough on rising mining costs, the
McKinsey Global Institute (MGI) said in a report on Thursday.
The institute, the research arm of consultancy McKinsey &
Company, also said it was too soon to call an end to the
so-called super-cycle of commodities that sent prices soaring
after 2000.
"Despite recent declines, on average commodity prices are
still almost at their levels in 2008 when the global financial
crisis began. Talk about the death of the super-cycle appears
premature," the report said.
"They have risen more sharply than global economic output
since 2009."
The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-CRB index surged
200 percent from 2000 to a peak in July 2008, then plunged in
subsequent months as the global financial crisis hit, before
recovering.
The institute says demand from China, the world's biggest
consumer of raw materials, is given too much credit for the
rally in commodity prices.
"McKinsey's Basic Materials Institute finds that, while
demand from such emerging markets has played a major role, the
changing cost of supply has also been an important factor," the
report said.
"A combination of geological issues and input cost inflation
has put significant upward pressure on prices."
The report does not make any forecasts, but warns about
various trends.
While renewable technologies and electric vehicles could
drive demand for some metals, such as rare earths, new
technology could also curb demand for certain metals.
"There is a large opportunity to curtail future demand for
metals through technology that increases the efficiency with
which we use metals, and through increased recycling," it said.
(Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by Keiron Henderson)