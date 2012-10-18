(Adds quotes, further details)
By Jacqueline Cowhig and Manolo Serapio Jr
LONDON/SINGAPORE Oct 18 Energy trader Mercuria
has hired Marcus Lyu to head its newly formed Beijing-based
"hard commodities" team as part of its broader Asia growth
plans, the company said on Thursday.
Lyu joins Mercuria from Noble Resources.
The "hard commodities" team will bring together thermal
coal, coking coal and coke, iron ore and steel trading and Tom
Qi also joins the firm as head of iron ore trading from MRI.
Marcus Lyu, who resigned from Noble recently, was a senior
executive at the firm who had built up an enviable and
substantial business in China for Noble, sources at rival
traders said.
Mercuria, a Swiss-headquartered, privately-owned trading
house which has grown rapidly since its foundation in 2004,
announced last week that Chinese state oil company Sinopec is
buying half of tank firm Vesta Terminals through a joint venture
with Mercuria.
The deal gives Sinopec Kantons Holdings access to
10 million barrels of oil products storage in Europe but the aim
is for this to be an international venture, sources close to the
deal said.
China is the world's biggest importer of iron ore and its
projected need for all the ingredients to make steel as well as
thermal coal for power generation underpins the medium to
long-term plans of traders, mining houses and shipping firms.
There are many synergies between the coal markets, iron ore
and freight - for example, the same ships are often used to
carry iron ore on one leg of a voyage and coal on the return.
Many trading companies moved into coal trading in recent
years and a few started iron ore trading last year, a period of
extreme price volatility.
"Our intention is to continue to grow our footprint in hard
commodities across Asia with emphasis on the China market," said
Jin Han, president of Mercuria Asia Group Holding Pte Ltd.
"This new approach to our business is designed to have the
greatest benefit in terms of service for our customers, by
bringing together a number of related trading and investment
activities. We are consolidating all these activities under the
leadership of Marcus Lyu".
Thermal coal trader Wei Jin becomes Lyu's deputy head of
hard commodities at Mecuria while Tom (Zongchao) Qi joins the
firm as head of iron ore trading, the company said.
The hard commodities team will focus on trading flows into
China and complement Mercuria's other activities in Asia and
will itself be further supported by a marketing division, headed
by Mercuria's Angela Yijia Li.
A shift away from annual iron ore pricing in 2010 to a
spot-based system set in motion the development of an iron ore
market and prompted many trading houses to move or increase
their exposure to the industrial commodity.
Prices hit nearly $200 a tonne in February 2011, more than
triple the level of late 2008, fuelled by China's
industrialisation. But this year prices have plunged since early
July, losing nearly $49 to hit a three-year low of $86.70 a
tonne, as China's steel demand slowed with its economic growth
and there were widespread price renegotiations by Chinese buyers
of coal and ore, following the slump in the prices of both
commodities.
