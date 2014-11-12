* Base metals up 1 pct vs 15 pct fall in wider commodities
* Deficits expected in five of six base metals in 2015
By Eric Onstad
LONDON, Nov 12 The industrial metals complex on
the London Metal Exchange, led by aluminium, is bucking a
sell-off in commodities this year and could outperform in coming
months as investors bet on developing shortages.
The industrial metals component of the S&P Goldman Sachs
Commodity index is up 1 percent so far in 2014.
That compares with a 15 percent fall in the overall index
as excess supplies, weak global growth and a strong
dollar have driven energy prices down 22 percent and
agricultural markets 9 percent lower. Precious metals have shed
5 percent.
"Base metals have been relatively resilient, and the reason
for that is that some at least have distinct supply-side
support, which is simply not there for oil," said Stephen
Briggs, metals strategist at BNP Paribas.
"There are good reasons to make reasonably bullish cases for
some of the base metals ... zinc and nickel and to some extent
aluminium." Copper, lead and tin prices are down for the year.
Five of six base metals are expected to have global
supply/demand deficits next year, with copper the only one seen
in surplus, a recent Reuters poll showed.
Capacity cutbacks at aluminium smelters, the closure of big
zinc mines and an Indonesia ban on nickel ore exports are behind
forecast shortages.
"Supply/demand balances are tightening, so that should
provide a good support level and help to repel some of the
downside moves," said Robin Bhar, head of metals research at
Societe Generale.
"I've heard that consumers and merchants are looking to do
more hedging again, and there's been good dip buying."
Analysts said placing a bet on base metals continuing to
outperform was not a sure thing but that there were several
elements that could offer support to the complex, including the
high leverage of metals to global growth.
"We've had the big downgrades by economists, we had the
warnings from the IMF, so I guess you could argue that people's
economic expectations are now much lower than they were before,
so perhaps the risk is on the upside now," said Gayle Berry, a
metals strategist at Jefferies Bache.
Last month, the IMF cut its global economic growth forecasts
for the third time this year, and Berry cautioned that further
downgrades could weigh on the complex.
Analysts also warned that further gains in the dollar
, which has surged about 10 percent this year, could hold
back commodities as dollar strength makes raw materials priced
in the dollar more expensive to buyers using other currencies.
PERFORMANCE OF DIFFERENT METALS*
METAL PCT CHANGE 2014
Aluminium +14
Nickel +12
Zinc +11
Lead -8
Copper -9
Tin -10
* Performance data is based on base metals futures traded on
the London Metal Exchange. It does not include iron ore, which
has shed 44 percent due to heavy oversupply.
