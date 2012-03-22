By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, March 22 Gold prices are at their
lowest since January but Barclays Capital expects the metal to
rally around 15 percent to a lofty $1,850 an ounce by the second
quarter due to inflation worries.
Copper should rise more strongly than many other commodities
if the U.S. economy and global business confidence continue to
grow and top metals importer China shows more proof of being
headed for a soft economic landing, BarCap said on Thursday.
"At present, our favoured exposures in commodity markets
include directional longs in copper and soybeans at the front
end of their respective price curves," the research unit of
London's Barclays Group said in its Global Outlook
report issued in New York.
Barclays made heavy bets in copper and aluminum that went
wrong in 2011 when metals markets lurched lower after hitting
record highs earlier in the year.
The spot price of gold, which tracks trades in bullion
, fell to a two-month low below $1,630 an ounce on
Thursday, unwinding all of the premium built up on expectations
of huge U.S economic stimulus in the near term.
After January's gain of more than 11 percent, bullion has
fallen steadily in the past seven weeks. Losses accelerated
after the Federal Reserve gave little sign of approving a third
round of quantitative easing amid stronger U.S. economic data.
Weak U.S. inflationary data has also undermined investor
confidence in gold as a hedge.
BarCap, however, said it expected precious metals to be one
of the commodity price leaders in the second quarter, citing the
"resumption of the kind of currency debasement/inflation
concerns that have been the big driver of gold and silver prices
over the past 12 months".
It recommended that investors take a long position in
December 2012 palladium, saying lower Russian exports should
push the market into a supply deficit and bring prices
"significantly above current levels" by later this year.
BarCap put a second-quarter price of $745 per ounce for
palladium futures on the London Metal Exchange, versus the past
four weeks' average of $701. Spot palladium on the LME
hit a session bottom below $645 on Thursday.
In base metals, BarCap forecast benchmark London copper
futures to trade at $9,000 a tonne in the second
quarter, above the $8,457 averaged over the past four weeks.
London copper is up 9 percent on the year, having hit a
four-month high of nearly $8,680 in January before slipping
below $8,300 lately.
BarCap expects energy markets to consolidate, although it
said supply threats related to Iran should keep oil prices
fairly well supported.
"We also recommend a long position in far forward oil
futures (the December 2015 Brent crude contract) as a long-term
buy-and-hold strategy," it said in the report.
Agricultural markets are expected to undergo a broad easing
in prices, BarCap said, although it added that significant risks
remained in place for the arrival of new crop supplies that
would replace tight inventories of old grain.
BarCap's commodity price forecasts:
Past 4-week average Q2 Q3 Q4
Palladium US$/oz 701 745 860 895
Gold US$/oz 1716 1850 2030 1920
Copper US$/t 8457 9000 9700 9300
US Natural Gas US$/mmbtu 2.45 2.55 2.75 3.25
Silver US$/oz 34 35 38 28
Lead US$/t 2110 2200 2350 2500
Zinc US$/t 2048 2100 2200 2300
Tin US$/t 23490 23000 25000 28000
Aluminum US$/t 2222 2250 2350 2500
Platinum US$/oz 1676 1640 1755 1815
Soybeans Usc/bushel 1315 1345 1355 1325
Nickel US$/t 19410 20500 20000 19750
Cocoa US$/t 2375 2325 2400 2500
WTI US$/bbl 106.44 112 107 118
Corn Usc/bushel 653 660 640 580
UK Natural Gas £p/therm 58.95 55.00 57.00 70.00
Wheat Usc/bushel 651 650 628 595
Cotton Usc/lb 90 89 85 80
Sugar Usc/lb 25 24 24 24
Carbon euros/t 8.60 n.a. 8.00 8.00
Coffee Usc/lb 195 210 180 170
Brent US$/bbl 124 118 112 121