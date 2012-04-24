* say they do not see Vitol or Mercuria going for IPO
* Going public means more scrutiny for trading firms
* Say private partnerships motivate owner employees
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 24 Private
partnerships still offer the best structure for growth and
development for most commodity traders, despite the success of
Glencore's share flotation last year, senior traders
said on Tuesday.
"We continue to think that a partnership is the best way to
grow our business," Ian Taylor, President and Chief Executive of
energy trader Vitol, told a commodities conference. "We don't
expect Vitol to go for a public share offering in Glencore's
footsteps."
Paul Chivers, group Chief Investment Officer of Mercuria
Energy, another of the world's top five energy traders, agreed:
"That is true for Mercuria as well," Chivers said.
"We are at a different part of our evolution to Glencore."
Alex Beard, head of oil at Glencore, told the conference
Glencore's decision to go public was based on its need for
capital in a market that had become increasingly capital
intensive.
"We felt that if we were going to realise the full potential
for our business ... there was no alternative."
A public share offering gives access to long-term,
inexpensive capital, but it also means more scrutiny for trading
companies that are operating in a world with a reputation for
secrecy and deals done behind closed doors.
Beard said the culture at Glencore had not changed markedly
since flotation last year.
"The way Glencore operates now is pretty much the same as it
was before the deal," Beard said.
Vitol's Taylor suggested some traders would not welcome the
heavier requirements for disclosure or the amount of effort
needed to treat all shareholders fairly.
"We don't (now) have to spend huge amounts of time with
external shareholders, or with journalists," Taylor said, adding
dealing with outside investors required very large amounts of
time and effort.
Vitol, the world's largest private energy trader which says
it trades about 6 million barrels of oil equivalent every day,
has 360 partners, including many of its key personnel.
Mercuria has also said it believes a private partnership
offers engagement and motivation to its employees, many of whom
hold stakes.