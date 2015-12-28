* Downturn in dry freight market started in 2008
* More ships expected to hit the water next year
* Graphic on dry bulk v tanker markets: tmsnrt.rs/1khncaQ
* On shipping rates v commodities prices: tmsnrt.rs/1khoanC
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, Dec 28 Shipping companies that transport
commodities such as coal, iron ore and grain face a painful year
ahead, with only the strongest expected to weather a deepening
crisis caused by tepid demand and a surplus of vessels for hire.
The predicament facing firms that ship commodities in large
unpackaged amounts - known as dry bulk - is partly the result of
slower coal and iron ore demand from leading global importer
China in the second half of 2015.
The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index - which
tracks rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities - plunged
to an all-time low this month.
In stark contrast, however, tankers that transport oil have
in recent months enjoyed their best earnings in years. As crude
prices have plummeted, bargain-buying has driven up demand,
while owners have moved more aggressively to scrap vessels to
head off the kind of surplus seen in the dry bulk market.
Symeon Pariaros, chief administrative officer of Athens-run
and New York-listed shipping firm Euroseas, said the
outlook for the dry bulk market was "very challenging".
"Demand fundamentals are so weak. The Chinese economy, which
is the main driver of dry bulk, is way below expectations," he
added. "Only companies with very strong balance sheets will get
through this storm."
The dry bulk shipping downturn began in 2008, after the
onset of the financial crisis, and has worsened significantly
this year as the Chinese economy has slowed. The Baltic
Exchange's main BDI index - which gauges the cost of shipping
such commodities, also including cement and fertiliser - is more
than 95 percent down from a record high hit in 2008.
The index is often regarded as a forward-looking economic
indicator. With about 90 percent of the world's traded goods by
volume transported by sea, global investors look to the BDI for
any signs of changes in sentiment for industrial demand.
"The state of the dry bulk market especially indicates that
economies worldwide are likely to stay weak, much to the
disappointment of central banks ... FX traders, miners, steel
makers, trading houses, and commodity economies," said Basil
Karatzas, head of New York consultancy and brokerage Karatzas
Marine Advisors & Co.
Ratings agency Fitch downgraded the shipping sector to
negative, from stable, this month due to slowing global trade
and an economic slowdown in emerging markets, adding that dry
bulk would remain under pressure.
COMMODITY PRESSURE
Slowing demand and concerns over the health of the Chinese
and global economies have pushed the 19-commodity Thomson
Reuters/Core Commodity CRB Index, which tracks the
prices of 19 commodities including oil and grains, to its lowest
level since 2002.
"There is no doubt that the overall macro situation is one
that does not engender a lot of confidence for increased trade
flows in 2016 and beyond," said Khalid Hashim, managing director
of Precious Shipping, one of Thailand's largest dry
cargo ship owners.
Worsening conditions have already claimed casualties.
In September, Japanese bulk carrier Daiichi Chuo Kisen
Kaisha filed for protection from creditors, and private equity
backed Global Maritime Investment Cyprus Ltd filed for Chapter
11 bankruptcy protection in the United States.
Smaller dry bulk ship owners are expected to struggle in
coming months.
"There are clearly big problems for almost all dry bulk
owners, certainly those who cannot subsidise dry bulk through
ownership in tankers. Debt can only be serviced through reserves
of capital and not from cash-flow," said Tony Foster, chief
executive of British shipping asset manager Marine Capital.
"Public companies will issue discounted shares. Small
private companies without obvious external support will be at
the most risk."
Ship owners are also contending with more vessel orders,
which are expected to increase oversupply further.
While the dry bulk market has been in a downturn since 2008,
there have been brief rebound periods of relatively good
earnings in that time that emboldened ship owners to order more
vessels, which normally take up to three years to deliver.
"Too many factors are against ship owners at present, and
January sees a disproportionate delivery of vessels from the
shipyards," said Karatzas.
Analysis from Axia Capital Markets showed the cumulative
loss of revenues for 13 shipping companies publicly listed in
New York reached over $3.36 billion in the first nine months of
2015.
"Given the current oversupply of vessels in the marketplace
that has built up over the past five years, we expect rates to
remain at depressed levels for at least two more years as the
market struggles to find a new equilibrium," said Robert Perri
of Axia Capital Markets.
DIVERGING FORTUNES
By contrast, demand for oil tankers and the rates they
command have surged to their highest levels since 2008 in the
past three months.
Dry bulk shipping markets have been hit hard by a slide in
demand for coal by China, which is also trying to ease its
dependence on the polluting fuel and meet environmental pledges.
But the country has been looking to boost strategic reserves
of crude, taking advantage of multi-year lows in prices, which
has helped the oil tanker market rally. Earlier this month China
said it more than doubled the size of its strategic crude oil
reserves between November 2014 and the middle of this year, a
rate exceeding analysts' estimates.
Oil tanker players have been more conservative since 2008 in
ordering ships as they experienced rock-bottom rates that saw
earnings falling below zero as recently as last year, meaning
owners clocked up losses every day. The scrapping of tankers,
which picked up in 2011, has also shrunk the fleet.
Average earnings for supertankers hauling 2 million barrels
of oil on the benchmark Middle East Gulf to Japan route have
surged to over $110,000 a day.
In contrast, average earnings for capesize ships, among the
largest vessels used to haul coal and iron ore, have slumped to
under $5,000 a day in recent weeks - below the basic operating
cost level a ship needs to break even, which is around $8,000.
"The (tanker) market is on fire," said Deutsche Bank analyst
Amit Mehrotra, but added: "Owners of dry bulk ships are likely
to spend the holiday break quietly reflecting on how they will
further endure the worst market many have seen in their
lifetimes."
(Editing by Veronica Brown and Pravin Char)