By Jessica Jaganathan and Florence Tan
SINGAPORE Oct 20 Asia's biggest jet fuel buyer,
China Aviation Oil, aims to expand its operations
overseas to provide fuel to meet a boom in the number of Chinese
flying overseas, the firm's chief executive said.
CAO is refocusing on its core business to tap a growing
appetite for Chinese passengers to travel abroad, its chief
executive Meng Fanqiu said.
"With the changes in the market, we're making some
adjustments (to our strategy) and we're focusing on our core
product which is jet fuel," Meng told the Reuters Global
Commodities Summit.
"There are still a lot of opportunities, especially
overseas as Chinese airlines are flying globally."
Last year, China's outbound leisure travellers topped 100
million, a new record. That number is expected to rise 10
percent this year as countries including the United States,
France and Australia relax visa policies.
To meet this demand for jet fuel, CAO is scaling back some
of its trading of other oil products. It halted its
petrochemical trading this year due to weak Chinese demand and
rising credit risks.
CAO's market share in China has fallen to 30 percent from a
peak of 40 percent due to a rise in domestic refining capacity
and production of jet fuel.
Faced with hotter domestic competition, the company will
focus on trading in bonded jet fuel, which is exclusively for
the use of CAO's parent company, China National Aviation Fuel
Group, to supply for international flights, Meng said.
INTERNATIONAL MARKETS
CAO plans to expand into international markets by first
supplying fuel to Chinese airlines overseas and then to other
airlines.
In Los Angeles, for instance, CAO started supplying jet
fuel to three major Chinese airlines and later to Taiwan's Eva
Air and Emirates Airlines and now has a 15 percent market share
since starting U.S. operations in 2012.
"We have demand for 50,000 tonnes of jet fuel a month and
we can ship jet fuel from Asia to North America, Los Angeles, to
form a supply chain," Meng said.
The company wants to cash in on more arbitrage
opportunities. For instance, it shipped two medium-range sized
jet fuel cargoes from South Korea and China to the United States
earlier this year.
CAO is also looking to expand investments in oil-related
assets. For instance, in Europe where it set up a representative
office in late 2013, CAO is looking at logistics and merger
opportunities.
It also considering turning the London office into a full
trading subsidiary, possibly in the second half of 2016.
"We are mainly looking at Europe because the U.S. market is
open, so anyone can use their facilities," Meng said. "We are
also looking at Australia, mostly airport refueling facilities
and at diesel demand in the mining sector."
