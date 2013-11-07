LONDON Nov 7 China may have overtaken the
United States as the world's biggest oil importer, but America
is now the land of opportunity for traders looking to profit off
energy markets, thanks to changes brought by the shale gas
revolution.
After a generation in which traders salivated over emerging
markets, executives at the Reuters Global Commodities Summit
this week spoke about the good old fashioned U.S.A. - soon to
overtake Russia as the world's biggest oil producer - the way
they once used to gush about BRICS.
"The shale oil revolution has been faster than people
generally anticipated. The production increases for oil and gas
have been quicker than even the most optimistic forecasts," said
Torbjorn Tornqvist, CEO of Swiss trading house Gunvor, which
earned its name as one of the main traders of oil from Russia.
"Five years ago the U.S. was net importing more than 2
million barrels a day of refined oil products, and maybe even up
to 3 million bpd at the peak of the resource boom. Now it is a
net exporter of around 1.2 million bpd. That's a huge swing in
such a short period of time."
Freepoint chief executive David Messer said his biggest
focus was North America as the production of oil and gas was
increasing faster than the infrastructure can accommodate.
"That creates all sorts of logistics opportunities where we
are involved," he said.
The changes in the United States are not only big, they are
complicated, music to the ears of traders who thrive on market
volatility and price differentials.
"The shale gas boom and plentiful supply of gas have created
a series of very interesting and complex knock-on effects," said
Daniel Jaeggi, co-founder of Mercuria. "If the U.S. burns more
gas, what happens to the coal, and coal needs to find a way out
of the U.S.?"
Tornqvist of Gunvor noted the opportunities to make money as
"hugely efficient" U.S. refineries rev up production and become
big exporters. Among the opportunities: the spreads between
different types of crude needed for refining.
"There are obviously tremendous arbitrage opportunities
given the logistical bottlenecks between domestic crude oils and
imported crude oils," he said.
All that excitement is a contrast with China, where, despite
huge volumes, there is little money to be made for freewheeling
traders, thanks to a centralised system in which imports are
largely controlled by state entities.
"This is going to be a big volume but very, very small
margin business," Ian Taylor, chief executive of the world's top
trading house Vitol, told the summit.
GIANTS
The global commodity boom of the past decade has turned
little-known trading houses into multinational giants with
assets across many continents and made their executives
staggeringly rich.
Glencore Xstrata went public and is valued by the
market at over $70 billion. Vitol remains private, owned by some
300 employees. With an annual turnover of $300 billion, it buys
and sells more energy each year than ExxonMobil produces.
But to continue to make big profits, the trade houses need
markets that are not only big but interesting.
China overtook the United States as the biggest net crude
oil importer in September, but its rise offers few
opportunities.
As its energy needs soared, Beijing sought to ensure stable
supplies through national oil companies Unipec and
PetroChina, which account for nearly 90 percent of
shipments. They purchase a lot of oil directly from producers
like the Middle East or Venezuela. China is also expanding its
own fleet of tankers, which could account for a fifth of the
global fleet.
"Fundamentally, the number of barrels that are tradeable
these days is shrinking," said Alex Beard, head of oil trading
at Glencore.
Prospects might improve over time as Beijing is considering
opening up trading licenses to private Chinese firms, said the
chief executive of trader Mercuria, Marco Dunand.
But even if some market liberalisation takes place, private
traders will have to rein in their cutthroat instincts when the
state is such a huge player.
"I think to do something on the larger scale in China you
have to work with the (state Chinese) companies, not against
them," Gunvor's Tornqvist said.
"SLEEPING GIANT"
The U.S. market, by contrast, is not only big but
interesting, and changing fast.
Cheap gas meant U.S. industry switched away from coal,
making the country a large coal exporter. Soon it is expected to
export gas itself in the form of liquefied natural gas (LNG).
And although Washington still bans exports of crude oil, the
United States has become a big seller of refined products.
Those traders who unlike Vitol, Glencore or Mercuria haven't
yet built large U.S. operations, are keen to catch up.
Assets they might look to buy include parts of JP Morgan
commodities trading business, which the bank put up for
sale this summer for $3.3 billion, including oil storage tanks
in Canada and a global network of metal warehouses.
"To be a global player, which is our ambition, growth in
North America is going to be a big part of our future. I would
not exclude right now any growth... not only hiring people, but
also buying into some positions," said Marco Alvera, who
oversees trading at the Italian oil major ENI.
Even top tier banks, which have been squeezed by regulations
in recent years and forced to retreat into trading on behalf of
commodity clients rather than trading their own books, are
eyeing the United States as a place to expand.
"The sleeping giant is U.S. gas. If it picks up it could get
busy again for banks," Mike Bagguley, head of commodities at
Barclays, told Reuters. "A global liquefied natural gas (LNG)
market would be exciting for us. We could work for both sides of
supply."
(Additional reporting by Julia Payne, Alexander Winning, Alex
Lawler, Claire Milhench, Simon Falush, Dmitry Zhdannikov, Peg
Mackey and David Sheppard in London and Jonathan Leff in New
York; Editing by Peter Graff)