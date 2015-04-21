LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 21 Privately held Louis Dreyfus Commodities said a listing of the business is its least preferred option, the company's deputy chief executive said on Tuesday.

"An IPO is far from being the preferred option. Never say never, but it's really far off," Claude Ehlinger said at the FT Commodities Global Summit. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli and Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Jason Neely)