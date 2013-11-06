(For other news from the Reuters Global Commodities Summit,
By Eileen O'Grady and Scott DiSavino
HOUSTON Nov 6 Power companies operating in
competitive U.S. power markets are struggling to make money
under rules and regulations that were not designed for the
rapidly changing electricity landscape, a top power company
executive said on Wednesday.
Abundant natural gas that has lowered fuel prices, mandates
for more renewable power, and outdated market rules have
squeezed profits for merchant power generators - all but
eliminating prospects for new investment, Stefaan Sercu, chief
executive of GDF Suez Energy Marketing NA Inc, told the Reuters
Global Commodities Summit in Houston.
"This is an industry that is not making money," said Sercu.
"If your returns are less than your average weighted cost of
capital, you are in trouble. And that's where the industry -
overall - is."
Sercu is responsible for commercial optimization of GDF
Suez's North American assets, which include a diverse mix of
renewable fuel, gas, and coal generation totaling 13,000
megawatts and a retail business serving commercial and
industrial customers in 12 U.S. markets.
The North American unit of Paris-based GDF Suez
also owns and operates an LNG receiving terminal in
Massachusetts serving New England and a natural gas distribution
network and pipelines in Mexico that serve 400,000 customers.
In competitive U.S. power markets, companies like Suez are
dealing with market protocols ill-suited to address fundamental
market changes brought about by lower natural gas prices,
stricter environmental rules and financial compliance
regulation.
"I would say the industry is falling apart," said Sercu.
Even in regulated markets, where power prices are set by
regulators, Sercu said utility profits are threatened by low
growth in electric demand and improving economics for
distributed generation where customers can invest in solar
panels to reduce reliance on the grid.
Sercu, who has been outspoken in the power-market reform
debate in Texas, said rules in competitive markets must evolve.
"As fundamentals change, it's a continuous tuning," Sercu
said. "If we don't have a right balance between scarcity
pricing, the right incentive mechanism for reliability, for
flexibility, efficiency - all the key things that keep a system
going - we are going to be in trouble."
Sercu also said increased federal scrutiny of energy market
activity has boosted costs and risks for market players.
U.S. regulators, especially the Federal Energy Regulatory
Commission (FERC), have become more aggressive in pursuing
alleged electricity and natural gas market malfeasance over the
last few years.
FERC has issued more than $1 billion in fines since the
Energy Policy Act of 2005 significantly increased the penalty
the commission can impose. The 2005 Act was part of the federal
government's effort to crack down on market manipulation after
Enron Corp's spectacular collapse.
But the government's increased enforcement activity has
pushed some big players out of the power markets, especially
banks that provided much needed liquidity, Sercu said.
"The cost has gone up a lot. The scare factor has gone up a
lot and the operational cost has gone up to comply," Sercu said.
"The risk of noncompliance has also gone up and so a lot of
people, including quite a bit of the banks, have left and now
liquidity is a big concern."
Dodd-Frank regulation has increased trading costs "because
everything now has to go through the exchanges," Sercu said.
GDF Suez is constantly reviewing its presence in the U.S.
power markets.
"We are evaluating which markets work, which markets don't
work and where we have a competitive advantage," he said.
Before the company will consider further investment, "we
really need to start seeing some structural improvement."
In Texas, "we are developing (projects), but we are not
going to pull any triggers until we see a more structurally
sound design that also reflects the value of the attributes we
bring to the market."
(Editing by Terry Wade and Bob Burgdorfer)