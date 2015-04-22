LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 22 Low oil prices
will trigger consolidation in the oil industry of Iraq's
Kurdistan, Genel's chief executive, Tony Hayward, said
on Wednesday, adding his firms could be both a consolidator but
could also be a potential acquisition target.
Hayward told the FT Commodities Summit he may decide to step
down as chief executive as early as the end of this year to
become chairman.
He also said he estimated Kurdistan's overall exports have
reached 650,000 barrels per day and would stay at that level in
the coming months.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Silvia Antonioli, editing
by Louise Heavens)