(For other news from Reuters Global Commodities Summit, click
here)
By Mayank Bhardwaj
NEW DELHI Nov 3 India is likely to export up to
1.5 million tonnes of sugar in the year that began in October if
the government extends incentives for exports of the raw
variety, the country head of Sucden, one of the world's top
sugar traders, said.
India, the world's biggest sugar producer after Brazil,
exported 2.1 million tonnes, mostly raws, in the year to
September 2014 after the government gave export incentives to
help mills cut back large stockpiles at their warehouses.
Raw sugar exports from India will dampen benchmark New York
prices that fell 1.6 percent on Friday to settle at 16.04
cents a lb, weighed down by the strong dollar and abundant
global supplies.
"Because of surplus production, we'll be able to export
anywhere between 1.0-1.5 million tonnes of raw sugar but mills
need government subsidies because of unfavourable prices," Yatin
Wadhwana, managing director of Sucden India Pvt Ltd, told the
Reuters Global Commodities Summit.
India is set to produce surplus sugar for the fifth straight
year that began in October. Bumper production in the past bumped
up supplies, hammered local prices and hit mills' financials.
To help the beleaguered mills, the government in February
gave 3,300 rupees ($53.7) a tonne subsidy for production and
exports of raw sugar for the 2013/14 year.
Last week government sources said India would consider
extending the incentives for raw sugar exports after leading
cane growing states forecast their sugar output for the new
season. Mills are likely to churn out 25.5 million tonnes of
sugar in 2014/15.
India's sugar stocks on Oct. 1, when the new season began,
were at 7 million tonnes.
For the 2014/15 season, the government will have to raise
its export subsidy from the previous year as prices have fallen
further this year, making exports difficult, said Wadhwana.
Local sugar prices, that have remained subdued for years,
could fall further if the government does not give export
incentives, he said.
Because of the lower prices, higher cane rates and large
stockpiles, money-losing mills are now defaulting on their loans
and banks have refused giving working capital to sugar
companies.
Global prices are also seen rangebound in the absence of
"any major move" in the market, said Wadhwana.
"(Nevertheless) I see a lot of refineries in India, Asia and
the Middle East buying Indian raw sugar because of easy
logistics and lower freight costs," he said.
A jump in sugar refining capacity in Asia and Africa is set
to help India boost exports of the raw variety of the sweetener
and reduce its bulging stocks.
Domestic consumption is rising too. The world's biggest
sugar consumer would eat up 2-2.5 percent more in 2014/15 from
22-23 million tonnes estimated in the previous year, Wadhwana
said.
Reuters analyst Wang Tao said New York March sugar
may break a support at 15.97 cents per lb and fall more towards
15.75 cents.
(1 US dollar = 61.4150 Indian rupee)
Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits
(Editing by Krishna N. Das and Muralikumar Anantharaman)