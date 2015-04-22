LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 22 Top executives
from the world's largest trading houses discuss trends in
commodities trading at the FT Commodities Global Summit in
Lausanne, Switzerland, this week.
The following are Wednesday's highlights:
GENEL CEO AND GLENCORE CHAIRMAN TONY HAYWARD
Said Genel could be a player in consolidation in Kurdistan's
oil market: "Certainly there will be consolidation in Kurdistan
as much as in other places. We may be active in consolidating
and we may be consolidated. We can play both ways."
On mergers in the wider oil market he said although there
was a big gap in demand expectations between buyers and sellers
this may change soon.
"Another six month of prices in the $60s will narrow the
spread. The pain will become so intense that the white flags of
surrender will go up and we'll see consolidation," Hayward said
adding that the most active consolidation will happen around
U.S. shale oil industry.
He said oil prices are likely rebound soon as the market
works though the current oversupply of about 2-3 percent.
"I think it will take one year or two to clear the market,
but I also think the action the industry has taken to withdraw
capital has laid the seeds for the next oil bull market. Simply
because the scale of the capital that has been pulled out of the
industry."
Hayward said that he intended to take a less active role at
Genel, suggesting he may step down as chief executive later this
year to take on the role of chairman at Genel while keeping his
role of chairman at Glencore.
OLAM INTERNATIONAL CEO SUNNY VERGHESE
"We are very friendly to cocoa because we see a structural
deficit. We are very friendly to arabica coffee prices because
we see a significant tightening and very low stock to use ratio.
We are very friendly to three nut almond prices: almonds, pecan
pistachios and we are neutral to bearish for the grain complex."
GUNVOR CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JACQUES ERNI
"The relation with banks is always important for us
especially at the time when utilisation of credit lines has
dropped due to the drop in prices. I think (to keep) the good
relation we have to make sure that we do utilise (the lines)
that we have, we have to make sure that we have the volume."
On pre-payment deals: "We have seen more and more
pre-payment and as trading margins become tighter the whole
financing of the trade has become more and more important and we
see banks as a partner to help us structure interesting deals."
He also said Gunvor has promoted its corporate finance
director Gia Mai to chief investment officer to build up its
mergers and acquisitions team in Geneva and establish new one in
Singapore as mergers and acquisitions rise.
VITOL CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JEFF DELLAPINA
Said Vitol will ultimately increase its financial disclosure
when and if it decides to issue a publicly traded bond, but this
time has not come yet.
Asked whether trading companies are doing more pre-payment,
he said: "Pre-pay activity is natural activity. It goes in
different waves. Now producers are more interested in different
sources of capital. We are certainly not here to compete with
banks, we don't do shadow banking."
MERCURIA CFO GUILLAUME VERMERSCH
Said traders were under using bank credit facilities because
of a fall in the oil price.
"What we like to do at Mercuria is to go beyond the simple
usage of the pre-payment and try to propose structured solutions
to derisk the partner's positions, so that's not just a
financing agreement tied to the off-take but goes beyond that".
TRAFIGURA CFO CHRISTOPHE SALMON
Said the number of banks who were providing finance to
trading houses has risen steeply in the past two years as banks
from Asia, the Middle East and the United States have joined
traditional European trade finance players.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Silvia Antonioli; editing
by Louise Heavens)