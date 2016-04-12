LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 12 Top executives from the world's largest commodity trading houses discuss trends in trading at the FT Commodities Global Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland, this week.

The following are highlights:

IGOR SECHIN, CEO OF RUSSIA'S ROSNEFT

Sechin said he believed oil prices cannot remain low for too long as the drop in the industry's investments which has already exceeded $250 billion will start taking a toll on many high-cost projects around the world.

"Oil prices cannot last long as current prices do not allow many producers to recover costs. As of today it appears that we will be able to overcome the global oversupply within two years."

He said oil prices would remain volatile until the global glut is eradicated. In the long run, production projects such as U.S. shale oil need a price of more than $45-50 per barrel to resume growth.

He said global demand is set to increase by 6 million barrels per day by 2020, while supply from existing fields was dropping by 3 million bpd every year.

GUNVOR CEO, TORBJORN TORNQVIST

"The downturn in oil markets is behind us ... The trend is now up. But rebalancing will take time. We will probably continue to build stocks for some time."

Also said an oil price of $60-$70 per barrel would be enough to secure supplies for the future.

VITOL'S CHIEF EXECUTIVE, IAN TAYLOR

"Getting capital in to do what they (Iran) need to do won't be easy so I think it will be slower than they hoped."

GLENCORE'S HEAD OF OIL BUSINESS, ALEX BEARD

"I can't see a huge opportunity for positive surprises (from the Doha OPEC, non-OPEC meeting). A freeze doesn't change the market dynamic".

Said outlook for oil prices was getting better as stock building will probably stop in the second half of 2016.

Positive trading results in 2015 were driven by three factors: a contango in oil market prices, positive refining margins, a strong wet freight market.

MERCURIA CEO, MARCO DUNAND

"We see prices at $50 plus next year".

Oil trading had a strong year in 2015, while power and gas trading in both Europe and the United States were subdued.

"The swing comes from assets, if you look at the profit distribution last year".

BP'S CHIEF ECONOMIST, SPENCER DALE

Said global oil markets will likely see overall supply levels unchanged this year, with increases in Iranian output offset by drops in production in other parts of the world.

Predictions that Iran would ramp up supply by 500,000 bpd within six months of the lifting of international sanctions in January were proving correct.

But further growth might prove more challenging: "Longer term I'm not sure Iran will be a game changer," he said.

UNIPER CEO, KLAUS SCHAFER

"The European gas market will be one of the most dynamic markets as we go forward". Said it will be driven by the arrival of U.S. LNG and Azeri gas to Europe and potential supplies from Iran. "Iran may develop as a force into that."

CASTLETON COMMODITIES CEO, WILLIAM REED

"We are interested in assets and infrastructure investments ... a challenging regulatory environment creates economies of scale".

ABDOLREZA ABBASSIAN, SENIOR ECONOMIST, U.N. FOOD AND AGRICULTURE ORGANIZATION

"By 2021 China expects that the farmers will be reducing their planting to corn by about 3.5 million hectares ... about 10 million (tonnes) less."

"This will be substituted by higher soybean production."

China announced earlier this month it would stop its corn stockpiling programme and allow markets to set prices. Abbassian said the policy shift was designed to address the country's huge stocks.

CARGILL PRESIDENT OF OCEAN TRANSPORTATION JAN DIELEMAN

Said China has large grain stocks, some of which has been held for five or six years, which at some point will come out.

"They have been building up some significant stocks and at some point that's going to come out. It's all a question of how aggressive they want to be."

PACIFIC BASIN SHIPPING CEO MATS BERGLUND

Said in dry bulk the scrapping of ships is picking up, with the number scrapped so far this year exceeding new ships.

"If you have a 20-plus (year-old) ship or a 15-plus ship you've got to seriously consider selling it or scrapping it and buying a five-year-old ship."

CARGILL PRESIDENT OF AGRICULTURAL SUPPLY CHAIN GERT-JAN VAN DEN AKKER

A strong focus for Cargill over the coming five years will be to expand its business in the Asia Pacific region.

"The question is how do you achieve that? We would love to do more business with COFCO, that would be one way, or we can grow organically or through partnerships."

Said China may reduce its large corn stocks by increasing ethanol production or even exporting the grain.

Akker said it was "fifty-fifty" whether China would export some of the stock.

COFCO AGRI CEO MATT JANSEN

"I think that there's a tendency to move away from maintaining these huge reserve stocks in country and turning towards a more market facing economy like China has done in soybeans."

Said it's going to take time to digest the inventories, most likely a few years, in a measured way.

RCMA GROUP CEO CHRIS PARDEY

"There is a threat that they could put stocks onto the market, for example for cotton, for rubber, for sugar, but in our opinion it is less likely they will dump the stock to force prices down, it can be a cap on any rally.

"There are quality issues with some of the products." (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Sarah McFarlane; Editing by Greg Mahlich and Louise Heavens)