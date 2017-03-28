(Adds more comments)
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 28 Top executives
from the world's largest commodity trading houses discuss trends
in trading at the FT Commodities Global Summit in Lausanne,
Switzerland, this week.
The following are highlights:
DAVID MACLENNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO, CARGILL:
"Trade policies coupled with foreign aid and sound
development policy is critical. Today's global proliferation of
a me-first trade posture threatens to destabilise decades of
progress in negotiating."
"We all have to make the case for free trade," he said,
arguing that "we have to help political leaders speak to their
base".
MacLennan has yet to be invited to meet U.S. President
Donald Trump but would engage in debate with the U.S.
administration over trade and immigration. "I don't want to sit
in the bunker for 4 years," he said.
Cargill sees the United States as a clear beneficiary of
global trade, and in agriculture one-third of farmland is
planted for exports, while the NAFTA agreements has helped
Canada become the No. 1 market for U.S. agricultural exports and
Mexico the No. 3. "Countries can source their agricultural
products elsewhere if they're not getting them from the United
States," he said.
Training would be important to adapt to the uneven benefits
of trade, while "inclusive and responsible" immigration policy
would also be vital, he said. Cargill has 1,000 unfilled
positions at meat plants in the United States.
RUSSELL HARDY, EMEA CEO, VITOL
"This year we're expecting around 1.4 million barrels per
day of product demand growth - that's very similar to last year,
in line with GDP growth which is pretty positive everywhere.
Overall that's a very good story and that's going to allow, will
allow markets to begin (the) stocks draw that everyone is
forecasting."
"Border tax is complicated. It's tricky to assess impact on
oil price. If it were to be implemented, it would create a lot
of arbitrage on imports in the first period of time and a price
increase in the U.S. I don't think it's a great idea as U.S.
consumers will have to foot the bill."
"There's a feeling that stocks aren't really drawing as they
were expected, so (there's a) need to extend (production cuts) a
bit further to eat into 300 million barrel cushion ... At $50
per barrel there's a lot of incentive to continue policy, at $60
per barrel, no. It'll depend on how fundamentals exert
themselves in the second quarter."
Brent oil futures were at $51.17 a barrel at 1035 GMT.
MARCO DUNAND, CEO, MERCURIA
"I think a lot of eyes are looking at Russia at the moment
... Russian compliance hasn't been 100 percent. I think a lot of
the onus is on Russia to show that they are serious about this.
If Russia comes to follow non-OPEC then we'll see a floor of $60
per barrel."
"Clearly, we saw a reaction to higher prices following the
last OPEC meeting and a pickup in (U.S shale) production no
doubt. But at the same time, because the cycle for shale is very
short, what it does is it prevents companies to invest a large
amount of money into bigger projects that have a longer cycle."
"While the shale producer responds very quickly to higher
price, most of them are hedged therefore they have pushed the
back end of the curve down. In the same way, this is going to
prevent bigger projects coming around the world and I think we
are going to have a supply shock probably in next two to four
years."
TORBJORN TORNQVIST, CEO, GUNVOR GROUP
"Our company has concluded transactions with Iran, it's very
complicated ... Very strict regulations on what you can do - has
to be absolutely without any touching of U.S. dollar."
Tornqvist added it was easier to sell to Iran, which Gunvor
does in euros, but harder to buy. He does not see any
improvement in the short term.
"There is an under-estimation of how much electric cars can
penetrate mainstream driving. Not everywhere, but in places like
Europe where you use cars for short driving ... Like Holland.
Costs are coming down."
WILLIAM REED, CEO, CASTLETON COMMODITIES
"We don't have plans to add big acquisition to that ...
We'll bring in a strategic partner at some point to help us grow
the asset," he said, referring to the acquisition of Anadarko's
East Texas gas producing assets.
