On Monday through Wednesday Nov. 5 Reuters reporters will interview some of the leading figures in commodities about issues ranging from how a falling oil price and sanctions on Russia will affect their business to the rising impact of regulation on the sector. Below is a list of stories published from the summit. > Don't rule out OPEC cut, say top oil traders > Traders Gunvor, Mercuria look to expand in iron ore > Coal price outlook bearish until mines cut supply > Distillates offer EU refiners only temporary lifeline > Mercuria sees traders teaming up with banks on hedging > Cargill sees food scares boosting China's grains appetite > India's 2014/15 sugar exports seen at 1.0-1.5 mln T-Sucden India > India's ONGC Videsh says sanctions could hit Russia shale plans > Vitol sees growth opportunities in grains, sugar tougher > Gunvor "practically concludes" selling out of Russian coal miner For other news from the Reuters Global Commodities Summit, click here Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter@Reuters_Summits (Compiled by Michael Urquhart)