Reuters reporters interviewed this week some of the leading figures in
commodities about issues ranging from how a falling oil price and sanctions on
Russia will affect their businesses to the rising impact of regulation on the
sector.
> U.S. oil drillers not yet convinced on lower prices-bankers
> Greenbrier out front with fortified crude railcar
> U.S. shale output could withstand much lower oil prices -expert
> Freepoint in talks with banks on physical commodity deals
> Freepoint starts base metals trading, focus on Asia
> Freepoint expands U.S. natgas, sees oil 'conversion' play
> Don't rule out OPEC cut, say top oil traders
> U.S. oil patch still 'Klondike' for world's biggest traders
> Traders Gunvor, Mercuria look to expand in iron ore
> Mercuria sees stake sale to strategic partner next year
> Coal price outlook bearish until mines cut supply
> Distillates offer EU refiners only temporary lifeline
> Mercuria sees traders teaming up with banks on hedging
> Cargill sees food scares boosting China's grains appetite
> India's 2014/15 sugar exports seen at 1.0-1.5 mln T-Sucden India
> India's ONGC Videsh says sanctions could hit Russia shale plans
> Vitol sees growth opportunities in grains, sugar tougher
> Gunvor "practically concludes" selling out of Russian coal miner
(Compiled by Michael Urquhart and Lisa Shumaker)