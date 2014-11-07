Reuters reporters interviewed this week some of the leading figures in commodities about issues ranging from how a falling oil price and sanctions on Russia will affect their businesses to the rising impact of regulation on the sector. > U.S. oil drillers not yet convinced on lower prices-bankers > Greenbrier out front with fortified crude railcar > U.S. shale output could withstand much lower oil prices -expert > Freepoint in talks with banks on physical commodity deals > Freepoint starts base metals trading, focus on Asia > Freepoint expands U.S. natgas, sees oil 'conversion' play > Don't rule out OPEC cut, say top oil traders > U.S. oil patch still 'Klondike' for world's biggest traders > Traders Gunvor, Mercuria look to expand in iron ore > Mercuria sees stake sale to strategic partner next year > Coal price outlook bearish until mines cut supply > Distillates offer EU refiners only temporary lifeline > Mercuria sees traders teaming up with banks on hedging > Cargill sees food scares boosting China's grains appetite > India's 2014/15 sugar exports seen at 1.0-1.5 mln T-Sucden India > India's ONGC Videsh says sanctions could hit Russia shale plans > Vitol sees growth opportunities in grains, sugar tougher > Gunvor "practically concludes" selling out of Russian coal miner For other news from the Reuters Global Commodities Summit, click here Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter@Reuters_Summits (Compiled by Michael Urquhart and Lisa Shumaker)