LONDON Nov 5 Trading house Mercuria aims to sell a stake of up to 20 percent to a strategic partner in the second quarter of 2015 after it completes integration with the newly acquired assets of JPMorgan, its chief executive said.

"It is clear to us that while we shall focus on the integration, we shall also start thinking about opening up the equity of the company," Marco Dunand told the Reuters Commodities Summit this week.

Most large trading houses have so far opted not to follow Glencore's example to open their equity via share placements and instead are raising capital via other options such as stakes sales, mainly in subsidiaries.

Dunand said the aim for the placement was to find a partner who could bring expertise in particular markets rather than just money.

"At the moment we don't have capital requirements," he said.

The company has been working on the placement for a couple of years but it had to be postponed after Mercuria decided to acquire the physical commodities trading assets of JP Morgan. It closed the $800 million transaction last month.

Mercuria traded 195 million tonnes of oil or oil equivalent in 2013, its gross profit increased by 10 percent and shareholder equity also rose by a tenth to $2.7 billion.

The parameters will change significantly after the JP Morgan trading business acquisition, Dunand said, adding that the company had been approached by potential investors but had to put any sale on hold during the integration process.

He said the rapid expansion that Mercuria has seen in the past years will most likely slow down in the future, although the trading house was still looking at assets being offered in the market including the commodities trading books of other banks.

Apart from JPMorgan, banks such as Deutsche Bank and Barclays have exited or scaled down commodities trading over the past year.

