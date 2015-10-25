* For other news from Reuters Commodities Summit, click here
By Ernest Scheyder
WILLISTON, N.D. Oct 25 Legislation crawling its
way through Congress that would end the U.S. ban on crude oil
exports will succeed only if tied to renewable energy
incentives, said Senator Heidi Heitkamp, a moderate Democrat
working to convince others in her party to support ending the
decades-old restrictions.
Heitkamp, who represents oil giant North Dakota, said she is
convinced her bill or a similar one can pass by the end of the
year, though getting the White House and others on board will
require some kind of financial support for wind, solar and other
renewable energies, energy efficiency and water conservation
funds.
"The notion that we would be able to do this without some
kind of broader compromise in the energy sphere is probably
unrealistic at this point," Heitkamp told the Reuters
Commodities Summit on Friday in Williston, epicenter of North
Dakota's oil industry. "Washington is a place where people don't
give up something for nothing."
The United States has limited most oil exports since the
early 1970s. The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill
ending the oil export ban earlier this month, but President
Barack Obama issued a veto threat, saying Congress should work
to move the country to cleaner sources of energy.
Two bills in the Senate similar to the House version have
passed through committees - including the one co-sponsored by
Heitkamp - but backers are struggling to find enough Democrats
to pass legislation in the full chamber.
Heitkamp's acknowledges the political antipathy many of her
fellow Democrats have toward fossil fuels, but says she is
convinced she can get enough votes. She mentioned that work last
month when she opted against a 2016 North Dakota gubernatorial
bid.
"Why would we prevent anything from being exported? How is
it different from corn? How is it different from any other
commodity?" said Heitkamp, a senator since 2013 and a former
director of a coal gasification company
Heitkamp declined to discuss specific renewable incentives
that could be added to the export ban legislation, citing
ongoing negotiations.
Lifting the ban has broad support in North Dakota, where, in
an unusual display of political comity, many Republicans have
cheered Heitkamp's bill.
"It's very puzzling the (Obama) administration feels this is
something with which they want to draw a line in the sand," Jack
Dalrymple, North Dakota's GOP governor, told Reuters. "There's a
broad base of support for crude oil exports across the country."
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Marguerita Choy)