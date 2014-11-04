(For other news from the Reuters Global Commodities Summit,
* Vitol CEO expects serious talks on cut at OPEC meeting
* OPEC needs to cut 1.5 mbpd, 50:50 chance of cut - Mercuria
CEO
* Saudi seen as unwilling to cut alone, market share key
issue
By Alex Lawler and Dmitry Zhdannikov
LONDON, Nov 4 Forget conspiracy theories and be
prepared for OPEC to cut output in November because this is what
they need to do and have done in the past, veteran oil traders
who run and co-own some of the world's biggest trading firms
told the Reuters Commodities Summit.
The views from the top executives of Vitol, Gunvor and
Mercuria go against expectations that the Organization of
Petroleum Exporting Counties is unlikely to step in and support
prices.
Oil prices have fallen sharply from $115 a barrel in
June to a four-year low near $82 on Tuesday on weakening demand,
ample supply and the perception that OPEC's heavyweight Saudi
Arabia is happy to keep prices at levels of $70-$80 per barrel.
OPEC members Kuwait and Iran have also said a cut in
production at the Nov. 27 OPEC meeting was unlikely. Saudi
Arabia has yet to comment publicly.
"My feeling is we're underestimating now the possibility of
OPEC cutting," Vitol's chief Ian Taylor said.
"Everybody says they are not going to cut, and I'm not 100
percent sure. I think there will be serious discussions at the
OPEC meeting about cutting."
So far, the only specific call for a cut has come from
Libya's OPEC governor - with the proviso that Libya itself is
exempt. Venezuela said it and fellow member Ecuador are working
on a joint proposal to support prices.
The chief executive and majority owner of Switzerland-based
Gunvor, Torbjorn Tornqvist, also sees a chance of OPEC action.
"I think they will defend, short-term, the market from going
lower," he said.
"I think the Saudis will not have a problem to maybe cut
400,000-500,000 barrels and maybe you'll see some symbolic cuts
from the other Gulf states. Kuwait and the Emirates will maybe
add something to half a million or so."
The head of Mercuria, the world's fourth largest oil trader,
said OPEC needed to remove 1.5 million barrels per day -
assuming no lifting of sanctions on Iran - and there was a 50:50
chance of a cut.
"I am probably slightly more optimistic about the
possibility of a cut, but I still don't see that as a more than
50 percent chance," Mercuria CEO Marco Dunand said.
The meeting in Vienna is set to be one of OPEC's most
important in years. Any cut in output would be OPEC's first
since the 2008 financial crisis.
PLAY THE LONG GAME?
A cut is by no means certain and a fourth senior figure
addressing the summit, Trafigura's Chief Financial Officer
Pierre Lorinet, pointed out an argument against doing so.
"I can see OPEC and Saudi Arabia playing the long game. A
low price for a period of time may actually play into the hands
of people with a lot of reserves in the ground at cheap cost,"
he said.
Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi has made no public comment
on the oil market since September and a number of theories have
emerged about the kingdom's possible strategy.
Those have ranged from Riyadh looking to curtail the steep
growth in U.S. shale oil, which is eroding OPEC's market share,
to the kingdom's desire to punish Iran and Russia, which heavily
depend on oil revenues, over Syria.
Asked whether he saw a change of tack in OPEC to keeping
market share from defending prices, Vitol's Taylor said he
thought Saudi Arabia wanted to make sure its fellow OPEC members
take part in any reduction.
"Yes and no. I'm sure the Saudis will wish to ensure that if
there's going to be a cut, everybody participates, it's not just
them. And that's where the difficult conversations start to
happen."
"But at the end of the day, for a lot these countries, a
price at this level or lower gets a bit serious."
Taylor and Dunand both gave short shrift to suggestions that
Saudi Arabia wanted lower prices to make shale oil uneconomic,
or to weaken Iran or Russia.
"I don't actually buy too much of the conspiracy theories. I
think it is more for them (the Saudis), the issue of having
other countries sharing the burden of cutting production than
anything else," the Mercuria boss said.
Taylor's view was similar: "It's market share that is
important to them, and if everybody is willing to cut I suspect
they might as well."
