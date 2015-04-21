By Silvia Antonioli and Dmitry Zhdannikov
| LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 21
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 21 A respite in the
rise of tension between Russia and the West has been enough for
international traders to talk up prospects of cooperation with
the world's largest natural resource producer.
Trading house Gunvor said many companies were only waiting
for a signal to work more with Moscow and its rival Trafigura
confirmed it was trading much more Russian oil.
"Writing off Russia would be a huge mistake," said Claude
Ehlinger, deputy chief executive of grains giant Louis Dreyfus.
"Dreyfus has been investing there for a long time. The
secret is to make sure you don't have all your eggs in one
basket," he told his peers at an industry conference.
Sanctions imposed on Russia for its actions in Ukraine have
drastically reduced the ability of Russian companies to raise
debt and buy Western technology to develop new energy resources.
Even though selling and buying Russian oil has never been
sanctioned, traders felt hampered as they could not raise
long-term financing to trade Russian oil.
Gunvor, one of the world's five largest trading houses, was
hard hit after its co-founder, and a close ally of President
Vladimir Putin, Gennady Timchenko, was sanctioned by the United
States.
A day before sanctions were imposed, Timchenko sold his
stake in Gunvor to co-founder and chief executive Torbjorn
Tornqvist, who promised to reduce the firm's exposure to Russia
where it has prized terminals on the Baltic and the Black Sea.
On Tuesday, Tornqvist said he still believed Russian
potential was huge and many companies would want to return to
there "when the dust settles".
"Russia is more predictable than it is perceived right
now... I'm sure loads of companies are waiting to get back,"
Tornqvist told the Financial Times Commodities Summit.
As Gunvor reduced its exposure to Russia, its rivals saw
opportunities.
Trading sources told Reuters last month Trafigura had
emerged as the leading trader of Russian oil, expanding its deal
with Rosneft to export $500 million worth of crude in
April.
Chief executive Jeremy Weir told delegates the trading house
had increased its exposure to Russia but that new trading
activities were fully in line with U.S. and EU sanctions.
"We have been in Russia historically," he said. "We have
increased activity of late because, based on commercial
business, we have seen a niche and obviously (operate) within
the sanctions. We understand the sanctions and comply with
them."
