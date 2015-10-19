* For other news from Reuters Commodities Summit, click here

By Amanda Cooper and Libby George

LONDON Oct 19 Swiss commodity house Trafigura is racking up record oil trading volumes as it taps into price volatility but warns that merchants have to be more vigilant in the face of potential defaults and bankruptcies of credit-stressed producers.

Demand from China, the world's top commodity consumer, has slowed, and years of cheap credit have led to huge builds in production capacity of anything from crude oil to copper, triggering price crashes that have threatened the existence of some of the higher-cost raw materials producers.

One of the biggest challenges for the commodity sector as it weathers falling prices is the deterioration of counterparty creditworthiness, Trafigura Chief Financial Officer Christophe Salmon told the Reuters Commodities Summit on Monday.

Trafigura, which reported a 39-percent jump in first-half net profit to $654 million, is one of the largest raw materials traders, whose oil trading activities alone equate to around 3 percent of the global market.

"This year in 2015 we have been trading on average around 3 million barrels - crude and refined products - per day versus 2.5 million barrels in 2014 so it has been a substantial increase," Salmon said.

The price of crude oil has halved over the last 12 months to around $50 a barrel and volatility has, on occasion, touched levels not seen since the 2008 financial crisis.

"Probably one of the challenges we have as a sector and as a company is to be able to face a decrease in the creditworthiness of our business partners," Salmon said, adding that Trafigura was well-equipped to do so.

"It could be performance risk, capital risk or pure counterparty risk, but it's probably one of the challenges the industry going forward."

"There will some further bankruptcies or defaults that will need to be restructured," he said.

CREDIT VICTIMS

Research firm CreditSights is forecasting an average default rate of 8 percent for the energy sector both in 2015 and 2016, which it sees being overwhelmingly driven by exploration and production companies

London-listed Afren Plc, partly owned by Nigeria South Atlantic Petroleum, was put into administration in July, while Canada's Ivanhoe Energy, a junior oil sands producer, sought bankruptcy protection earlier this year.

Even oil exporters have not been immune.

Last week, Iraq, one of OPEC's largest producers, was forced to pull its plan to issue its first international bond issue in almost a decade because the yield on the debt was too high.

For Trafigura's Salmon, the key to navigating credit-related problems is early detection.

"Your first reaction as a company is to be able to detect on a forward basis what are the weakest points in the supply chain," he said.

"The first line of defence is anticipation and then when you have a problem, a credit issue, you need to deal with it."

Salmon said one of the major risks that is often overlooked is the mismatch between assets and liabilities on company balance sheets, particularly among producers that have focused less on their longer-term financing needs.

The 12-percent rise in the value of the dollar against other major currencies over the last year has been another factor that has curtailed investor appetite for dollar-denominated commodities.

A stronger dollar tends to give a boost to the coffers of commodity exporters, but can act as a double-edge sword in inflating dollar-related costs against falling local-currency revenues.

"Another area of concern is the mismatch of currencies, when some companies have liabilities in U.S. dollars and hard currency and cash flows in local currencies," Salmon said.

Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits (Editing by William Hardy)