Oct 19 Swiss commodities trader Trafigura will
buy back founder Claude Dauphin's stake in the company from his
family, following the same procedure it used to buy back from
other founders and shareholders in a process that could take
several years.
"Claude's shareholding, which is below 20 percent, will be
treated in the same way as all other shareholdings of
individuals who leave the company, or who pass away: it will be
bought back over time," Trafigura's Chief Financial Officer
Christophe Salmon told the Reuters Commodities Summit.
"At no point will we jeopardise the creditworthiness of
Trafigura. We are not going to spoil what Claude has built over
the years," said Salmon, adding that it will likely take a
number of years to buy back the stake.
Dauphin, who lost his fight against cancer three weeks ago
at 64, was the largest shareholder in the company, which he set
up in 1993 and turned into one of the three largest commodity
traders in the world, moving 3 percent of oil globally with
annual turnover of more than $120 billion.
Dauphin had focused over the past 18 months on transition at
Trafigura to the next generation of executives and managers.
Over 500 senior managers at Trafigura own the
remaining 80 percent in the company.
With a stake of under 20 percent, Dauphin was ranked
France's 32nd richest person with a net worth of $1.4 billion,
according to Forbes. Trafigura's latest book value is around $6
billion and the firm reported a net profit of $1.1 billion.
Over the past years, the company has spent almost $3 billion
on buying back the shares of its other founding partners - Eric
de Turckheim, Graham Sharp, Daniel Posen and Mark Crandall - as
well as other senior managers.
Buybacks went up from $357 million in 2011 to $787 million
in 2012, $855 million in 2013 and $885 million in 2014. The
company says it plans to spend more on buybacks until 2017
provided it generates enough profits.
The buy back of Dauphin's stake over several years means
that for the first time Trafigura will no longer have a large
individual shareholder.
