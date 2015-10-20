(For other news from the Reuters Commodities Summit, click here)
By Ron Bousso and Amanda Cooper
LONDON, Oct 20 Vitol, the world's largest oil
trader, believes the crude price will struggle to trade above
$60 a barrel next year, as the effects of slowing global demand
growth could be compounded by a return of Iranian and maybe even
Libyan barrels.
The price of oil has halved over the last 12 months, mainly
as a result of unprecedented levels of production from some
major exporting countries, but also as demand from China and
other commodity consumers, such as Brazil and Russia, slackened.
Ian Taylor, the chief executive of Vitol, said his company
forecast global oil demand growth in 2016 to reach around 1.35
million barrels per day (bpd), slowing from this year's strong
expected growth of 1.7 million bpd.
Cheap oil encouraged record refining runs, but even this has
not been enough to absorb oversupply and, as such, the price has
held below $50 a barrel for much of the second half of this year
.
Taylor said he expected consumption in China to increase
next year, but global demand growth would likely still fall
short of the levels seen this year.
"Will we get 1.7 million barrels a day in 2016? No. I don't
think so and that's one of my worries. If we did get 1.7 million
bpd in 2016, then we could easily get to $60, but I don't think
we will," Taylor told the Reuters annual Commodities Summit.
"Can I see a big run next year? No. If we are above $60 by
the end of 2016 I will be a little bit surprised."
The International Energy Agency forecasts demand growth of
1.21 million bpd in 2016.
RETURN OF IRAN
One of the big questions for commodity traders is how
quickly Iran can return to the global markets once international
sanctions against it are lifted.
The consensus among industry players is for Iranian exports
to rise by around 300,000-500,000 bpd by next spring.
"There will be a battle for market share, particularly in
Asia and a little bit in the Mediterranean. It will be difficult
to place that (Iranian) oil. I think it will depend very much
how far U.S. production has gone down by then," Taylor said.
U.S. producers of shale oil have been some of the biggest
losers in the battle for market share that the Organization of
the Petroleum Exporting Countries has waged over the last year
and are expected to deliver their most aggressive cut to output
in November on record.
The risk to the oil market balance is that the void left by
shuttered U.S. shale capacity could be quickly filled by Iran
and Libya, which is producing around 400,000 bpd, a fraction of
the 1.6 million bpd of its heyday prior to 2011.
"Can the market make room for (Iran)? Probably yes, but I'm
not sure the market can make room for that and a doubling or
tripling of Libyan production, which is my other big worry,"
Taylor said.
"The Libyans could easily get back 300,000 or 400,000 bpd.
If you have 500,000 from Iran and 400,000 from Libya and you
lose 1 million barrels from the Americans, you're back to where
you started, which is why I don't see the market moving hugely."
