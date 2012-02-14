* Commodity merchants seize talents once lost to banks
* Poachers eye physical dealers, after prop traders
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Feb 14 When it comes to hiring
top commodity traders, what goes around comes around. Wall
Street, after years of poaching the best and brightest from
specialized commodity firms, is losing the war to keep the
essential traders who know how to arbitrage copper or store
crude .
After financial reforms sounded the death knell for the
excessive use of bank money to trade markets two years ago,
banks such as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley had
resigned themselves to watching their proprietary trading
rainmakers flee to hedge funds with few limits on risk or
compensation.
Now as banks make deep compensation cuts and stricter
oversight forces them to take less risk and bolster balance
sheets, the latest wave of talent migration risks cutting deeper
-- luring away the physical traders who excel at arbitraging
copper markets, importing heating fuel or storing wheat.
The dozen or so merchants that buy and sell a trillion
dollars worth of commodities every year are finding it easier to
skim the cream of the trading crop, promising unfettered bonuses
and a future share in their typically private firms.
"The Mercurias, Trafiguras and Glencores are back to ruling
the commodities world," says Wall Street headhunter Vikram
Tandon. Those hiring most aggressively are the biggest energy,
metals and agricultural trading firms in Europe and Asia.
"We have experienced an increase of very talented
professionals at banks seeking potential roles at boutique
commodity firms and trading houses," said Tandon, executive
director at The Options Group, a New York-based global talent
search agency.
It is not a particularly hard sell: After the deep bonus
cuts, deferred pay-outs or $125,000 cash caps announced this
year, change comes easy for traders long accustomed to
million-dollar bonuses based on a percentage of their book
profits.
It is yet another sign of the growing pressure on the
world's investment banks, most of which have already throttled
back their high-risk, high-reward speculative dealings --
leaving them more dependent than ever on the specialized traders
who can help translate hard-to-read signals in opaque physical
market into profitable trading positions.
COMMODITIES MERCHANTS' WORLD
Not too long ago, moving from a merchant trading firm to an
investment bank was regarded as the ultimate career step. Now
experienced bank traders are happy to go the other way.
"There have been emails in the middle of the night from
people," said George Stein, managing director for Commodity
Talent in New York. "We've had a lot of candidates going in for
first, second and even third rounds of interviews."
Geneva-based Mercuria, one of the world's top five energy
traders, has recruited Ben Green and Liam Brown, two
London-based metals traders from Goldman Sachs, industry sources
said last week. Mercuria had hired a gas trading team from
Barclays Capital and Nordic power traders from Bank of
America last year.
Deutsche Bank's physical iron ore dealer Richard
Shelley joined Trafigura, an independent energy and metals
trader based in Lucerne, Switzerland, late last year. Refined
oil product traders Jan-Jaap Verschoor and Chris Dorfman left
Bank of America for New York-based Hetco recently.
"There's always been a two-way flow, but it's now much more
one directional to trading houses," said an analyst at a
European bank who has worked with merchant trading firms.
"People at the big banks, which turn over huge amounts of cash
and are paying only $125,000 bonuses, are not happy."
The trend may continue through the first part of the year as
traders collect deferred cash bonuses.
Glencore, the Switzerland-based commodities giant,
could ramp up its search for commodity professionals as it bids
to buy miner Xstrata to create a $200 billion mining,
agriculture and trading powerhouse, headhunters said.
They said other major independent merchants such as Dutch
energy traders Vitol and Gunvor and Asia's Noble
may also be looking for new talent to position for a
market rebound after the difficult trading conditions of 2011.
A senior executive at a merchant trader said it was wrong to
assume his peers were simply "scavenging" for cheap talent.
"Some people are seeing the benefits of a private structure,
where they can get a piece of the action," he said. Glencore's
public listing last year made overnight billionaires of a
handful of senior traders.
David Messer, chief of newly launched Freepoint Commodities,
is at the fore, re-hiring many of his ex-colleagues from Sempra
Commodities, the global merchant-trader he ran for over a decade
before it was sold to RBS and then to JP Morgan. Big
swingers who want to run a big prop book need not apply.
"It's a business that's about hitting singles consistently
rather than going for the big swing," Messer said last month.
Goldman Sachs and Citigroup declined comment while
other banks contacted by Reuters did not respond.
Privately though, bankers say holding on to the troops has
been their worst nightmare.
"We try to keep them engaged, give them the space for
entrepreneurial trading, but it's hard," says one senior
executive at an investment bank.
MONEY TALKS, TRADERS WALK
Latest compensation cuts at investment banks, including
those in Europe, have been deep and wide after a tough year in
which profits fell sharply, especially in trading divisions.
Citigroup cut last year's bonus by about 30 percent. Morgan
Stanley capped 2011 cash bonuses at $125,000 per person. Goldman
Sachs snipped compensation by over 20 percent, and Bank of
America reduced the cash portion of its bonus by 75 percent.
In Europe, Barclays Capital saw a 32 percent slash
in bonuses. Deutsche Bank said it will defer any part of an
employee's bonus above 200,000 euros ($264,800) this year.
The departures for now appear to be most evident on
commodities desks; financial dealers have fewer alternatives
that offer better pay or opportunity than Wall Street,
headhunters say.
Many equities traders, for instance, are happy simply to
have their jobs amid deep job cuts as banks implement the
Volcker and Dodd-Frank financial reform acts, aiming to curb the
kind of excesses that led to the 2008 financial crisis.
While many banks had viewed commodity markets as a likely
source of growth following the reforms, some are reassessing the
merits of maintaining their trading presence. U.S. banks made
$5.5 billion from commodities trading in 2010, according to the
Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC).
"With dollar funding costs climbing and risk appetites
reducing, it's a business banks are moving away from," said Paul
Sharp, former head of metal sales in New York for BNP Paribas
, which scaled back its desk last November.
BANKS HAVE LOST THEIR BEST
To be sure, many traders are still being lured away by the
siren song of a hedge fund.
Barclays' global head of macro trading Todd Edgar pulled
four of his colleagues from the bank to begin trading later this
year at his hedge fund, Atreaus, which will start with about
$200 million of capital. An Atreaus spokesman declined comment.
As a result, banks are counting more and more on the traders
who run smaller or more niche books to keep the lights on.
"Much of the best talent that you had on the sell-side at
banks have already been picked over by the hedge funds," said
Ilana Weinstein, chief executive at the IDW Group, a New
York-based executive search firm that works with hedge funds.
"I'm disinclined to say there's no one good left behind,
but it's few and far between. There are some folks left who
might be able to find a better home, but I think it's slim
pickings."
But many caution it's too early to count the banks out yet.
While the Volcker Rule is meant to dramatically curtail
a banks' ability to make bets with its own money, some experts
say there may be enough "gray area" between speculation and
customer business -- particularly in commodity markets -- to
keep Wall Street traders incentivized and engaged.
"Banks have already began blurring the lines between flows
trading for clients and prop trading," said Dan Siliski, risk
manager at Four Winds Capital Management, a London-based
commodities fund with about $1.4 billion under management.
"They can say 'oh, that's flows trading', when they're
actually making proprietary bets with proprietary money. You
can't regulate that away."