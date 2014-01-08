Jan 8 A subcommittee of the powerful Senate Banking Committee has scheduled a hearing for Jan. 15 to discuss regulating Wall Street's role in physical commodity markets.

Among the witnesses scheduled to speak at the panel are top oversight officials with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and an official from the Federal Reserve's banking supervision arm.

The hearing comes as the Fed reconsiders exemptions given to banks since the early 2000s that allow them to engage in the previously prohibited trading of physical commodities.