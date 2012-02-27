* Commodities sector saw $7.7 bln divestment in Dec
* Flows into sector fell 78 pct to $15 bln in 2011
* Survey shows most investors expect flows to rise in 2012
By Eric Onstad
LONDON, Feb 27 Investment flows into
commodities turned positive in January after heavy withdrawals
the previous month, boosting hopes that money entering the
sector will rise this year from the weakest levels in nearly a
decade in 2011, Barclays Capital said.
Commodities saw $7.7 billion of net divestment in December,
Barclays estimated, after many funds suffered heavy losses in
volatile markets, but sentiment has improved this year amid
reduced concerns about the European debt crisis and a hard
landing of the Chinese economy.
"Towards the end of last year we did see a lot of
liquidation of commodity holdings by institutions, by hedge
funds and by retail investors who'd been buying things such as
exchange-traded products," said Kevin Norrish, managing director
of commodities research at Barcap.
"So far this year, the preliminary data suggests that things
are starting to improve, and we're starting to see a recovery of
investment flows," he told a briefing.
He declined to give financial figures for the estimated
commodity flows in January because they were preliminary data.
Almost half of investors who took part in a survey about
commodities released by Barcap on Monday either cut exposure to
the sector completely or scaled back investments during the
previous 12 months.
Commodity investment last year slid by 78 percent last year
to $15 billion, the weakest level since 2002, according to
estimates by Barcap.
RISK AVERSION
The survey showed the main reason for getting out of
commodities last year was general risk aversion. For this year,
most investors polled expected investment in the sector to
increase in 2012, but a significant minority of about 30 percent
forecast a drop.
"After a year that's been very, very weak, you're going to
get a rebound, but it's not going to get back up to those peak
levels that we saw when market conditions were different,"
Norrish said.
Improved global economic conditions, especially less worry
about China, the world's biggest consumer of raw materials, are
likely to help commodity prices rebound and draw investors back
to the sector, he added.
The 18-commodity Thomson Reuters Jefferies CRB index
shed 8.3 percent last year, but has gained about 6 percent so
far this year.
More than half of investors surveyed expected to initiate or
increase commodity exposure over the next three years, about 30
percent planned to hold at current levels and 7 percent expected
to reduce exposure.
Barcap cautioned, however, that answers in the survey may be
slightly tilted in favour of commodity investing.
"We recognise that there's some bias in the results, because
the people that are responding have a natural interest in
commodities. They're either thinking about investing, they have
just invested or they have been invested for a long time," said
Martin Woodhams, head of commodity institutional sales.
Even with last year's decline, the amounted invested in
commodities has surged since 2001, attracting the attention of
regulators and politicians who blamed speculators for fuelling a
spike in food and energy prices.
Annual investment flows touched a peak in 2009 and 2010,
when $77 billion and $67 billion poured into commodities
respectively. Total cumulative assets under management were $399
billion at the end of last year, up from only $10 billion in
2001.
Investors in the survey regarded politics and excess global
liquidity as the biggest factors that could send commodities
surging, while they saw a hard landing in China as the main
threat to commodity markets.
Crude oil was chosen as the top pick for 2012, and U.S.
natural gas was tipped as the worst expected performer.
Gold and copper divided the investors, appearing high up in
both lists. Gold ranked second and copper third as a top pick,
while gold also came in third and copper fourth as a least
favourite commodity.