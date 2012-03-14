* To be headed by ex-Goldman Sachs executive
* Seeks to meet appetite for alternative investment products
LONDON, March 14 Macquarie Group
has launched a unit to sell specialised commodity-linked
products to institutions and private clients, which will be
headed by an ex-Goldman Sachs executive, the investment bank
said on Wednesday.
Macquarie, Australia's top investment bank, hopes to
leverage its existing commodities platform to meet the growing
appetite for alternative investment products, a statement said.
The unit in London will be headed by Arun Assumall, who will
join Macquarie in June after 11 years with Goldman Sachs,
where he was global head of its commodity investor sales team.
The unit, which will come under Macquarie's Fixed Income,
Currencies and Commodity division, will offer bespoke beta and
absolute return commodity index products.
Beta refers to return generated from a portfolio that can be
attributed to overall market returns rather than from an
individual stock or commodity.
At the end of September 2011, Macquarie had assets under
management of 236 billion euros.