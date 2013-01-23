LONDON Jan 23 Reuters has released the latest exclusive surveys on the outlook for major traded commodities.

Click on the codes in brackets to see the stories:

For commodity poll data, click.

For details of the latest Reuters polls, click.

METALS

> Gold's bull-run seen topping out in 2013/14

> Small gains for copper in 2013 as China's economy slows

> Palladium set to outstrip gains in platinum, gold in 2013

> Iron ore loses steam as supply offsets China demand

SOFT COMMODITIES

> Chocolatiers to replenish cocoa supplies, boost processing

> Arabica coffee in 2013 to claw back steep losses

GRAPHICS

> Graphic of precious metals forecasts: link.reuters.com/pyk45t

> Graphic of metals prices: link.reuters.com/vem45t

THE LATEST POLLS OF OTHER COMMODITIES

> Weekly EIA, API inventory forecast

> U.S. natgas inventory forecast

> Grains price forecast poll

> Oil poll

> Carbon poll

If you have any queries about Reuters polls or would like to participate, please call +44 20 7542 5223 or e-mail polling.unit@thomsonreuters.com (Compiled by Alison Birrane)